Blinken expresses ‘deep concern’ over Judea and Samaria violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Israeli and Palestinian leaders of the “urgent” need to restore calm in Judea and Samaria, amid a surge in Palestinian attacks and Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the territory. In a call with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, the top...
Israel-designated terror group representative calls for destruction of US, EU in Brussels
Not only Israel, but also the United States, Canada and the European Union must be conquered, a top representative of an Israel-designated terror group said at a recent event in Brussels. “Defeating Israel means defeating the United States. Defeating Israel means defeating Canada. These settlements [that] exist on the back...
Israeli leaders warn of nation divided at ceremony marking Yitzhak Rabin’s death
A dark cloud hovered over Israel’s state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Sunday marking the anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s death as both President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested that Israel’s democracy is under threat. Twenty-seven years ago, Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995),...
Netanyahu to meet with allied party heads as coalition talks kick into gear
Israeli opposition and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu has invited other party heads from his right-religious political bloc for meetings on Sunday, as the process of forming the country’s next governing coalition kicks into gear in the aftermath of last week’s elections. According to a statement from his...
Bahrain committed to advancing ties with Israel after ‘always expected’ Netanyahu win
Bahrain will continue to build bilateral ties with Israel following last week’s general election in the Jewish state, a top Bahraini official said on Saturday. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-religious bloc secured victory in the elections, with 64 out of 120 Knesset seats. “We have an agreement...
