aiexpress.io
Galen Robotics brings in $15 million in oversubscribed round
Galen Robotics, a surgical robotics firm trying to erase the massive capital expenditures end-users face when contemplating surgical robotics platforms, introduced that it introduced in $15 million in funding in an oversubscribed Sequence A spherical. Galen Robotics goals to supply its surgical robotic system, the Galen robotic, utilizing a digital-surgery-as-a-service...
Vietnam struggles to break one of world's biggest coal addictions
Despite Vietnam's solar boom and ambitious climate targets, the fast-growing economy is struggling to quit dirty energy -- leaving one of the world's biggest coal power programmes largely intact. - Solar boom - After China and India, Vietnam has the world's third-largest pipeline of new coal power projects.
‘An invisible killer’: how fishing gear became the deadliest marine plastic
A trip to the remote north Pacific gyre provides a stark reality check on the scale of the planet’s plastic waste crisis. “You’ve been sailing at 10 knots for five days, you’re alone. You don’t see any other boats. And then you find toothbrushes and lighters floating around you,” says Laurent Lebreton, head of research at the Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch non-profit organisation that develops technology to extract marine plastics. “It’s just very surreal.”
