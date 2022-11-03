Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Hebron’s mayor elicits backlash with launch of dog-killing campaign
Hebron Mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh announced last week a 20 shekel ($5.50) bounty for every stray dog killed or delivered to the municipality. Images of dogs being subsequently tortured and killed sparked outrage on social media. Abu Sneineh proposed the bounty during a local radio broadcast as a solution to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mansour Abbas: Jewish prayer on Temple Mount ‘will lead to violence’
Mansour Abbas, the leader of Israel’s Islamist Ra’am Party, has expressed concern that the country’s incoming coalition will change the status quo arrangement on the Temple Mount, a move he said would lead to violence. In an interview with Channel 12 on Thursday, Abbas said he was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli leaders warn of nation divided at ceremony marking Yitzhak Rabin’s death
A dark cloud hovered over Israel’s state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Sunday marking the anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s death as both President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested that Israel’s democracy is under threat. Twenty-seven years ago, Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995),...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken expresses ‘deep concern’ over Judea and Samaria violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Israeli and Palestinian leaders of the “urgent” need to restore calm in Judea and Samaria, amid a surge in Palestinian attacks and Israeli counter-terrorism operations in the territory. In a call with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas, the top...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bahrain committed to advancing ties with Israel after ‘always expected’ Netanyahu win
Bahrain will continue to build bilateral ties with Israel following last week’s general election in the Jewish state, a top Bahraini official said on Saturday. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-religious bloc secured victory in the elections, with 64 out of 120 Knesset seats. “We have an agreement...
Cleveland Jewish News
Birmingham, Alabama, synagogue fire wasn’t an antisemitic attack, rabbi says
(JTA) — A man was taken into custody after authorities in Birmingham, Alabama, investigated a suspicious fire adjacent to a synagogue there on Friday. The fire, which came as Jews across the United States are on high alert, was determined not to be motivated by hatred against Jews, Rabbi Steven Henkin of Temple Beth-El told congregants over Shabbat. The man had also set other fires in the city, Henkin said authorities had determined.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Agency chairman presents plan to strengthen ties with world Jewry
IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, on Sunday presented his new plan to build stronger connections between Israelis and world Jewry. Addressing hundreds of Diaspora Jewish leaders from around the world in a meeting in Israel with the organization’s Board...
