sneakernews.com
Drop 1 Of The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Color Patent” Pack Lands On Nov. 13th
Nike and UNDEFEATED are more than well-likened to one another, having proffered a multitude of timeless collaborations across the Beaverton-based brands iconic lifestyle silhouettes. Following their “5 On It” joint effort seen on the Air Force 1 last summer, the 40th anniversary silhouette is being tapped once again to aid in the Los Angeles-based cohort’s own 20th anniversary.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
Yellow Swooshes And Green Pull-Tabs Adorn This Upcoming Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe
With the Nike General Purpose Shoe, Tom Sachs is effectively going against the innate nature of sneaker culture. The release of the collaborative silhouette’s “Archive” colorway, for example, was restocked multiple times — even landing on the shelves of your local Kohl’s. And with more pairs on the way, the GPS is very quickly becoming the perennial Sachs intended it to be.
sneakernews.com
Get A Well-Balanced Sneaker Collection With The New Balance 2002R “Egg Yolk”
The New Balance 2002R almost fell victim to oblivion in the late 2000s, but the silhouette has found its footing throughout the last two years. Recently, the performance-informed, lifestyle sneaker emerged in an eye-catching “Egg Yolk” style that abandons the muted grey associated with New Balance for a vibrant yellow. Premium pig suede and breathable mesh throughout the upper indulge in a uniform look, with the only interruptions arriving via branding and other supporting hits at the profiles and heel. Underfoot, the sole unit (borrowed from the 860v2) keeps things relatively simple while participating in the “Neo-vintage” trend that’s infiltrated footwear like never before since mid-2020. The ACTEVA LITE midsole and ABZORB SBS heel component couple with N-ergy shock absorption technology and Stability Web arch support for a tried-and-proven ride. Together, each aforementioned detail further expands the 2002R’s ever-growing roster, with “Egg Yolk” likely to appear on other designs in the near future.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Kukini Dresses Up In Black And Blue
Heralded as a cult classic, the past few years have seen seldom returns of the Nike Air Kukini, now electing to clothe its obscure construction in a cool black and blue outfit. Centered around a muted teal neoprene base, occasional dark navy hues accent the embroidered oval of the midfoot...
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
sneakernews.com
The 3 Lions Receive Their Very Own Nike Air Max 95
With just a few weeks remaining before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, The Swoosh has been readying an honorary collection using their own faux club, “Social F.C.”, which has taken over a pair of Air Huarache’s and Air Presto’s to start. Now the Beaverton-based brand is centering its synonymous offshoots around the favorites to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in December, beginning with England’s 3 Lions National Team’s own Air Max 95.
sneakernews.com
Tropical Gradients Brighten Up This Nike Air Max Plus
Gradients galore. The Nike Air Max Plus has continuously ignored the ensuing cool climate, relentlessly employing a constant stream of gaudy propositions anchored by the transitioning color scheme. Outfitting its most boisterous scheme yet, the latest offering employs titular tropical hues across the silhouette. Flowing from yellow to magenta to...
sneakernews.com
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From October 29th to November 4th
The peak of the holiday season is fast-approaching, and brands are capitalizing on the time of year to confirm and tease new product. As has become customary, handfuls of Air Jordan product has been previewed ahead of December’s shopping events. Away from the footwear, however, the Jumpman family announced the signings of two new members: Kiki Rice and Javon Walton. Both figures are still teenagers, suggesting Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand views them as big bold bets for its future.
sneakernews.com
adidas Basketball Presents The Pixar-Inspired “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” Collection
From Star Wars, Spider-Man and Lego, professional hoopers hold a great affinity to the characters and pop culture references that they grew up with. Exploring those culture phenomena’s on the court, adidas knows all too well how to capture the aforementioned aesthetics through their signature star’s silhouettes, now introducing their latest collaborative collection with Pixar inspired by The Incredibles.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Resurfaces In An All-Navy Colorway
The Nike Blazer’s origins on the hardwood have since proffered a number of off-shoot styles and constructions for The Swoosh to modernize its 1980s silhouette. Melding a fashion-forward aesthetic inspired by its roots on the court, the women’s exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Victory is returning in an all-navy outfit.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Presto Goes Multi-Color
While darkened neutrals have anchored a majority of The Swooshes fall-friendly propositions, the Nike Air Presto continues to enjoy going against the grain with a constant stream of gaudy outfits taking over the “t-shirt for your feet”, such as the most recent “Multi-Color” offering. Blending titular...
sneakernews.com
ADIDAS TERREX BELONGS OUTSIDE
Over the last half-decade, a growing trend of wearing utilitarian, outdoors-inspired gear saw streetwear aficionados and the fastidious fashion crowd ditching their seasonal box-logo hoodies and vintage couture in favor of shell jackets and modular cargo pants. Despite the purveyance of camping clothes as streetwear, the foundational brands of this quirky space have yet to truly lean in as they focus on authenticity and a strong ethos. Ironically, it’s that concentration on intent is what makes the “gorpcore” trend so uniquely fun to dabble in, but there’s no denying how seriously the outdoor gear industry takes its craft.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” Is Expected To Return In 2023
2023 is set to return some of our favorite Jordan silhouettes plucked directly from the archives. From the “Laney” Air Jordan 14 to the “Columbia” AJ 11’s, the Beaverton-based brand is readying for a jam-packed new year that’s set to include a homecoming for the Air Jordan 7 “Chambray”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” Gets A Rumored Release Date
Travis Scott’s sneaker library continues to grow. Travis Scott has been making huge strides with his sneaker collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. Ever since late 2017, Travis has been providing fans with some heat, and he seems to have no plans to slow down. We keep seeing new Air Jordan 1 Low teasers, and fans cannot wait to grab them up.
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
sneakernews.com
Cream Notes Clothe This Latest Jordan Delta 3
As a part of the brand’s inclusionary step into the ecosystem of high-end tooling and fashionable aesthetics, the Jordan Delta 3 continues to ride a steady wave of releases throughout the fall season, meeting such cooler climate conditions with warmly-toned ensembles. Such is the case with its latest composition,...
sneakernews.com
The XLARGE x atmos x adidas ADIMATIC Releases November 5th
Receiving a small resurgence thanks to the collaborative aid of NEIGHBORHOOD and atmos throughout the year, the 1996 construction of the adidas ADIMATIC is continuing to be outfitted via joint efforts with the legendary Tokyo-based retailer heading up another rendition of the silhouette in tandem with XLARGE. Rewarding the model’s...
