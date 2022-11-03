Cairo-based jeweler Azza Fahmy is planning an upscaling and international expansion drive — including an eventual push into the U.S. — following an investment from Bidayat, a subsidiary of the Alsara Investment Group founded by Mayhoola for Investments chief executive officer Rachid Mohamed Rachid. Sold in about 24 boutiques and shops-in-shop across the Middle East and in London, Azza Fahmy plans to open two flagships in the first half of 2023, amid a brighter spotlight on all things Egyptian.More from WWDHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyCouture Jewelry Preview: Dripping Jewels “We are excited to...

32 MINUTES AGO