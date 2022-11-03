Read full article on original website
Everything You Need to Deep-Fry a Turkey at Home — Safely!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Once you’ve decided to deep-fry your holiday turkey, your next move should be gathering the equipment you’ll need to get the job done. Some of the tools might be obvious — like a pot big enough to hold a 15-pound turkey or heat-resistant gloves — but some you might not think of until the turkey is already thawed. Don’t get caught outside without a poultry lifter!
How to Brine a Turkey Like a Pro
Taking on the turkey this year? If you're looking to serve up a juicy, flavorful bird for Thanksgiving, you'll want to brine your turkey in advance. Brine can be either a combination of water, salt, and herbs, or a dry salt and herb mix.
How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey 5 Different Ways—Including Roasted, Deep-Fried, and More
Plus, how to pick, prep, and carve the bird.
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
What Turkey Haters Say Is the Best Thanksgiving Meal Alternative
Thanksgiving may be known interchangeably as Turkey Day, but that doesn't mean that everyone's on board with this feathered friend's standard prominence on the menu.
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
A Beginner's Guide To Dried Chiles
Affordable, simple to cook with, and fairly easy to find in grocery stores, dried chiles can add a lot of flavor to a dish, if you know how to use them. In Mexican cuisine, dried chiles are the backbone of many traditional dishes and while you may know how to work with their fresh counterparts, head to the spice aisle and start exploring the earthy, smoky, sweet, and complex flavors that dried chiles have to offer. Once you know how to buy, prepare, and select the right kind for a dish, the possibilities are endless.
Buffalo Turkey Hand Pies
Tossing diced leftover turkey in a buffalo-style hot sauce transforms Thanksgiving leftovers into the best-ever hand pie filling. These hand pies come together quickly thanks to store-bought puff pastry and store-bought buffalo sauce. Serve the hand pies on their own, or pile a mixed greens salad alongside them for a complete meal.
Jet-Puffed Marshmallows Just Launched a Super-Soft New Pillow (and It’s Only $2)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the pillow-related sayings out there (“light as a feather,” “sleeping on a cloud,” etc.), we here at Kitchn have one question: Why not compare pillows to marshmallows? Who decided the sleeping sayings we so often utter when resting our heads upon the perfect pillows shouldn’t revolve around the springy, fluffy, sweet, and close-to-perfect treat? And, as it turns out, we’re not the only ones who feel that way.
Three quick and easy air fryer recipes
In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
Easy, Cheesy Turkey and Swiss Sliders
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Big-batch cooking is one of the best ways I know to feed hungry crowds without spending hours in the kitchen. Slow cooker chili or lasagna may be the first things to come to mind, but these easy-to-assemble sandwiches are also perfect for parties. Instead of laboring over building a dozen two-bite sandwiches, build a whole pan of them using a loaf of Hawaiian rolls.
Baskin-Robbins Is Bringing Back Its Popular Turkey Cake for Another Year
There are a lot of classics that are expected to line the table every Thanksgiving — from the turkey and gravy to sides such as stuffing or green bean casserole. But dessert is always a bit more of an open playing field, as family tradition and personal tastes may lead to a wide range of possibilities that include everything from pies to a cake recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation.
Macy’s Is Offering Ridiculously Good Deals on Fiestaware — Just in Time for Holiday Entertaining
We’re officially just four weeks away from Thanksgiving, so the pressure is on to get ready for hosting friends and family. This doesn’t have to be a stressful time, though — if you want to get a bunch of holiday shopping done in advance, we’ve got you covered with gift guides for everyone in your life, as well as news on the latest sales, deals, and steals. That, of course, includes the current Macy’s savings event, where you can fulfill all your hosting needs. Whether you’re in need of new cookware for Turkey Day or storage solutions to ensure plenty of counter space, the magic of Macy’s is here to help alleviate the chaos that comes with this festive season.
Chili Cheese Dog Bake
So easy to love and so easy to make. Who doesn’t love chili cheese dogs? I’m sure there are some people out there, but it can’t be a lot. I mean what’s not to like? A meaty, savory hot dog made even more meaty with robust and zesty chili and topped with plenty of ooey-gooey cheese. Oh, and of course it’s all wrapped in a nice comforting bun… but here I can do you one better. Instead of a bun, we’ve got fluffy, buttery crescent rolls. So still a chili dog, but maybe even more comforting, and it’s all baked together in one bubbly dish.
Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe delivers a low-carb and perfectly smooth dessert that is great for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and many more events. This pumpkin cheesecake takes 1 hour to prepare and 1 hour to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Jessica uses turkey meatballs to create 3 different meals that are all perfect for fall
Jessica likes leftovers, but she doesn’t like having the same thing three nights in a row. That’s why she decided to make one meal and create two additional dishes using some of the same ingredients. She made saucy turkey meatballs and then used leftovers from the first dish...
The Ingenious Way to Transport Your Knives
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I consider myself to be an efficient packer — just the right combo of space-saving and fast, a skill that came in quite handy when I recently put my entire house in boxes to move across town. I breezed through the majority of my kitchen (which was a whole lot easier, by the way, because I try to declutter on the regular). But when I came to my knives, I’ll admit I was a bit stumped.
Acid League’s Funky Cocktail Bundle Is Turning Me Into a Bartender
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re spending the evening at my house, chances are I’m offering you a glass of white or bubbles as the beverage of choice. When I do some self-analysis, I find that my preference for vino is probably due to the fact that my parents always drank wine growing up. So, it makes sense that when I started drinking (at 21, right mom?) I took to their alcohol of choice, too. But, when I go out to meet friends or for dinner, the truth is, I really do love a cocktail. It’s just that, as much as I hope and pray I’ll one day wake up transformed into a professional bartender, I don’t really have the chops to whip up a drink of any kind (Margaritas aside) myself. And, when chatting with others in my life, I realized most of us have given up after too many failed cocktail-making attempts.
This Corn Husk-Baked Squash Brings Food Memory to Life for an Indigenous Community
Cooking outdoors, and in the earth itself, is a true labor of love. The smell of freshly dug soil, the sound of an axe splitting cedar wood, followed by the crackling of the fire and fragrant smoke. The hours of building up the coals and finally the foundation, the layers that will flavor your foods! The juniper boughs and roasted corn husks that have been soaking in water waiting for this moment followed by the harvest or hunt.
