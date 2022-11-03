ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season....
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Week 9 Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals came close, but no cigar was had in Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals carried their first lead into the second quarter all season after notching their first opening drive touchdown of the year as well. Things looked promising, especially after Zaven Collins intercepted...
