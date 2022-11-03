Read full article on original website
Related
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Terry Bradshaw’s Eyebrow-Raising Remark During NFL Pregame Show Goes Viral
NFL fans were stunned again by a comment made by Terry Bradshaw during the pregame show on Sunday. Even his cohorts were raising their eyebrows and immediately calling him out on what he said. Really, you just gotta hear it for yourself. The crew was talking bout the Seahawks and...
Adam Thielen found out about TJ Hockenson trade from ESPN alert
"It really gave us confidence as team to say these guys believe in us."
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Expert picks and predictions for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals are in a must-win scenario in Week 9 taking on the Seattle Seahawks at home, their second matchup of the year. Seattle has won three in a row and lead the NFC West, while the Cardinals are in last place and already lost to the Seahawks 19-9 four weeks ago.
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
4 Detroit Lions coaching candidates to replace Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of the most well-liked figures in the NFL. Liked by players and
Russell Wilson Posts 2-Word Message During The Broncos' Bye Week
Russell Wilson has faced a lot of heat during his first season with the Denver Broncos, both for his play on the field and what he's said away from it. Even though the Broncos have this week off, Wilson once again made waves on social media. Wilson posted a two-word tweet on Friday that simply said ...
49ers Need the Cardinals to Beat the Seahawks in Week 9
A Seahawks loss to the Cardinals could greatly benefit the 49ers coming out of their Bye week.
WATCH: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals
Already having ruled out Marquise Goodwin and Darrell Taylor, the Seattle Seahawks didn't have any surprises on their inactives list, while the Arizona Cardinals will have two key starters available after missing practice time this week.
FOX Sports
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season....
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Behind enemy lines: Cardinals vs. Seahawks Q&A preview with Seahawks Wire
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season and for the second time in four weeks. The Seahawks won the first matchup 19-9 in Seattle and now are riding a three-game winning streak that began with that win. To catch up with what is new with...
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
Yardbarker
Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Week 9 Loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals came close, but no cigar was had in Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals carried their first lead into the second quarter all season after notching their first opening drive touchdown of the year as well. Things looked promising, especially after Zaven Collins intercepted...
Comments / 0