Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)
Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Omaha live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks enter the 2022-23 college basketball season looking for an encore after capturing last season's national championship in April. The reigning champs should be right back in the mix for another title, and the journey begins on Monday with an opener against Omaha. Kansas did suffer...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jason Bean to Start at QB vs. Oklahoma State: Report
As the Kansas Jayhawks get set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, it’s expected that Jason Bean will make his third consecutive start at quarterback, but that Jalon Daniels may end up playing, depending on how he feels in warm ups, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
heartlandcollegesports.com
2023 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Schedule, Dates, TV times
The 2023 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on March 8 and conclude on March 11. The winner of the tournament will get the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending Big 12...
lcuchaps.com
Familiar West Texas Coaching Names Meet Sunday in Kansas City
OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Missouri Western Kansas City, Mo. Sun, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Video Stats. No.13 Lubbock Christian University completes their opening weekend of the regular season Sunday evening facing Missouri Western State in the final contest of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium. LCU looks to rebound after a tough 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
WIBW
F-35 flyover planned for KU football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 37-16 Win Over Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys hit the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in a match up between two teams with uncertainty at quarterback. For the Pokes, we found out before the game that Oklahoma State would not have Spencer Sanders and would turn to true freshman Garret Rangel. Meantime, Kansas went with Jason Bean for a third-straight start in place of Jalon Daniels.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton knocks off defending 6A champions from Blue Valley Northwest
Friday was a true battle between David and Goliath, as the undefeated Liberty North Eagles took on the Blue Springs South Jaguars. Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro...
Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
westernkansasnews.com
Red Demons’ perfect season spoiled by Olathe West
WICHITA–Olathe West scored twice in a span of less than 30 seconds early in the first half, giving them the push they needed to outlast Dodge City 3-2 at Stryker’s indoor facility Friday, and ending the Red Demons’ bid for the program’s third undefeated season. Friday’s...
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
kcur.org
Want to explore Pendleton Heights? Start with this beginner's guide to the neighborhood
After Quality Hill — the historic district situated on 200-foot-high bluffs overlooking West Bottoms — Pendleton Heights is Kansas City’s second oldest residentially-designed neighborhood. If you’ve spent much time there, you know the area is teeming with Victorian houses, notable landmarks, parks and community gardens — not...
Kansas City church elder sentenced for killing his wife
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor. Robert Lee Harris' sentencing comes after he was found guilty in August of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
Washington Examiner
Washburn University professor in hot water for Michael Jackson Halloween costume
A professor at Washburn University in Kansas has moonwalked her way into trouble after she wore a Michael Jackson costume to a Halloween party. Holly O'Neil, a professor of chemistry at the Topeka-based Washburn University, is being investigated by the school over concerns of cultural appropriation after she wore a costume impersonating the king of pop and danced at a Halloween party, the campus newspaper the Washburn Review reported.
KMBC.com
'I had the thought, we're all dead': Lawrence woman recalls moment before SUV crashed into restaurant
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Big Mill on Friday. Police said three customers were hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the SUV was critically injured but is now in stable condition.
