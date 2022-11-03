ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Great Bend Post

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)

Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jason Bean to Start at QB vs. Oklahoma State: Report

As the Kansas Jayhawks get set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, it’s expected that Jason Bean will make his third consecutive start at quarterback, but that Jalon Daniels may end up playing, depending on how he feels in warm ups, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

2023 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Schedule, Dates, TV times

The 2023 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on March 8 and conclude on March 11. The winner of the tournament will get the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending Big 12...
KANSAS CITY, KS
lcuchaps.com

Familiar West Texas Coaching Names Meet Sunday in Kansas City

OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Missouri Western Kansas City, Mo. Sun, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Video Stats. No.13 Lubbock Christian University completes their opening weekend of the regular season Sunday evening facing Missouri Western State in the final contest of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium. LCU looks to rebound after a tough 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
LUBBOCK, TX
WIBW

F-35 flyover planned for KU football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 37-16 Win Over Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys hit the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in a match up between two teams with uncertainty at quarterback. For the Pokes, we found out before the game that Oklahoma State would not have Spencer Sanders and would turn to true freshman Garret Rangel. Meantime, Kansas went with Jason Bean for a third-straight start in place of Jalon Daniels.
STILLWATER, OK
Kansas Reflector

Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
westernkansasnews.com

Red Demons’ perfect season spoiled by Olathe West

WICHITA–Olathe West scored twice in a span of less than 30 seconds early in the first half, giving them the push they needed to outlast Dodge City 3-2 at Stryker’s indoor facility Friday, and ending the Red Demons’ bid for the program’s third undefeated season. Friday’s...
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Washington Examiner

Washburn University professor in hot water for Michael Jackson Halloween costume

A professor at Washburn University in Kansas has moonwalked her way into trouble after she wore a Michael Jackson costume to a Halloween party. Holly O'Neil, a professor of chemistry at the Topeka-based Washburn University, is being investigated by the school over concerns of cultural appropriation after she wore a costume impersonating the king of pop and danced at a Halloween party, the campus newspaper the Washburn Review reported.
TOPEKA, KS

