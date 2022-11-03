ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

The Ontario Government Is Hiring & A Lot Of The Positions Will Pay You Over $100K

Are you a skilled worker who's looking to join the six-figure club? Maybe you should consider working for the Ontario government. The province is currently looking to fill several high-paying positions, all of which offer salaries of over $100,000 a year. Interested? Here are six open roles in the Ontario...
Narcity

The Government Of Canada Is Looking To Hire Students & Some Jobs Pay Almost $90,000

There are government of Canada jobs that pay almost $90,000 a year available right now for students who are graduating soon and people who already have their degrees!. The federal public service has started its post-secondary recruitment campaign and applications are being accepted until November 30, 2022. With this campaign,...
Narcity

The Canada Workers Benefit Is Set To Change & Families Could Get Almost $2,500 In Advance

Changes could be coming to the Canada Workers Benefit (CWB), which would enable more single Canadians and families to receive their payments in advance. On Thursday, November 4, the federal government laid out its 2022 Fall Economic Statement, which included proposed changes to the Canada Workers Benefit. Currently, the refundable...
Narcity

Thousands Of Education Workers On Strike Take Their Protest To Queen's Park (PHOTOS)

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Ontario education workers officially went on strike Friday, leaving many schools across Ontario closed for the day without the support of custodians, admin staff, and educational assistants. Thousands of those 55,000 education workers gathered in protest around...

