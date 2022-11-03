Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
The Ontario Government Is Hiring & A Lot Of The Positions Will Pay You Over $100K
Are you a skilled worker who's looking to join the six-figure club? Maybe you should consider working for the Ontario government. The province is currently looking to fill several high-paying positions, all of which offer salaries of over $100,000 a year. Interested? Here are six open roles in the Ontario...
Narcity
The Government Of Canada Is Looking To Hire Students & Some Jobs Pay Almost $90,000
There are government of Canada jobs that pay almost $90,000 a year available right now for students who are graduating soon and people who already have their degrees!. The federal public service has started its post-secondary recruitment campaign and applications are being accepted until November 30, 2022. With this campaign,...
Narcity
The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Will Pay You Over $100K
The Government of Alberta is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and some come with a pretty sweet paycheque too!. The Alberta Government has a ton of openings and they're hiring for a lot of different skills too from biologists to tax policy analysts so you're likely to find something that suits you.
Narcity
7 Canadian Cities Were Named The 'Most Underrated' In The Country & Toronto Isn't One Of Them
If you're wondering where the best city in Canada is, a new ranking may give you some insight. Several Canadian cities were recently called the "most underrated" in the country by Condé Nast Traveler, and surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly to some) Toronto wasn't one of the places mentioned. The...
Narcity
Daylight Saving Time Is Ending & Canada's Earliest Sunset Will Be At 1:41 pm After Clocks Change
The clocks are going back in most of Canada as daylight saving time comes to an end and that means some parts of the country are in for early sunsets. After clocks change at 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 6, 2022, a bunch of places will gain an hour meaning there will be more daylight in the morning but less in the evening.
Narcity
Air Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid Up To $29 Per Hour
Air Canada is currently hiring a ton of jobs in Vancouver and not only do you not need a degree, but they also pay a pretty penny too. If education has been holding you back from landing a decent-paying gig, you can now take a sigh of relief because these jobs might just be what you are looking for.
Narcity
Here's What You Need To Make To Afford An Average Home In 9 Ontario Cities
Have you been wanting to own a home in Toronto and simply can't afford it? Well, it might be time to widen your horizons and look for a house that you can actually buy in other cities in Ontario. However, don't get your hopes up because the news isn't so...
Narcity
This BC Amusement Park Is Getting 'Canada's Fastest Launch Coaster' & It Costs $9M (VIDEO)
Thrill seekers, listen up! Canada's fastest launch coaster is set to be built in Vancouver within the next two years and it looks absolutely wild. The speedy roller coaster is planning to open in Playland Amusement Park by 2024. The whole thing is going to cost a whopping $9 million...
Narcity
The Canada Workers Benefit Is Set To Change & Families Could Get Almost $2,500 In Advance
Changes could be coming to the Canada Workers Benefit (CWB), which would enable more single Canadians and families to receive their payments in advance. On Thursday, November 4, the federal government laid out its 2022 Fall Economic Statement, which included proposed changes to the Canada Workers Benefit. Currently, the refundable...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Experienced His First Snow & He Hopes There Will Be 'No More' (VIDEO)
As people living in this country know, winter in Canada is no joke — and a newcomer is finding that out the hard way. TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) moved to Saskatchewan a few months ago as a refugee from Ukraine. He's been documenting all of the fun and unexpected...
Narcity
City Of Edmonton Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs & Some Will Pay Over $100K
If you're looking for your dream job, it might actually be closer than you think. The City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs at the moment and a lot of them actually pay really well too. The City of Edmonton is hiring for everything from HR professionals...
Narcity
Thousands Of Education Workers On Strike Take Their Protest To Queen's Park (PHOTOS)
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Ontario education workers officially went on strike Friday, leaving many schools across Ontario closed for the day without the support of custodians, admin staff, and educational assistants. Thousands of those 55,000 education workers gathered in protest around...
Narcity
Canada Is Set To Scrap Federal Student Loan Interest & It Includes Loans Already Being Repaid
The federal government has laid out its plans to permanently end student loan interest in Canada, in an effort to support young people who are struggling with the rising costs of living. On Thursday, November 3, the Liberals confirmed their plans to scrap interest on all new federal student loans...
Narcity
Canada Wants To Eliminate Federal Student Loan Interest & One Province Is Going Even Further
The federal government is planning to get rid of interest on student loans but one Canadian province is going a step further and students could save so much money!. For post-secondary students in New Brunswick, the provincial portion of student loan interest has been eliminated by the provincial government as of November 1, 2022.
Comments / 0