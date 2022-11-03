Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue members address volunteer shortage happening in small communities
STANTON, Neb. -- A fire and rescue agency in northeast Nebraska is facing a volunteer shortage. Stanton Fire and Rescue are looking for new volunteers for both its fire and EMS agencies. In 2003, the EMS agency had 22 EMTs on staff, but are now down to six. There are...
News Channel Nebraska
Lot 279 plans for expansion following federal funding
NORFOLK, NEB. -- Following its announcement of a federal grant Wednesday, Lot 279 is talking about how its news funds will be used. Lot 279 was one of two Nebraska producers who received federal grants as part of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Lot 279 is receiving $688,011 in federal funding as part of the program. The Northeast Nebraska-based company said in a press release Wednesday, it intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility. The facility would cater to at least three family-owned cattle producers. Speaking on Thursday was co-owner Blake Albers, who owns Lot 279 with his wife. Albers says providing a feature like this would help these family-owned brands scale up and overcome hurdles Lot 279 faced when it first began as a butcher shop.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
News Channel Nebraska
Cedar Catholic tops Norfolk Catholic to claim D-1 State Title
LINCOLN - Cedar Catholic bested a familiar foe to earn the Class D-1 State Title. In their fourth meeting of the season with Norfolk Catholic, the seventh seeded Trojans knocked off their top-seeded foe in five sets. The Trojans claimed the first set of the contest and traded sets with...
News Channel Nebraska
NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)
PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
agjournalonline.com
Farmer shares story of getting caught up in insurance fraud
A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, meth possession
A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.
News Channel Nebraska
Howells-Dodge tops Overton in five sets to repeat as state champs
LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge is state champs for the second year in a row. After winning the D1 state championship in 2021, the Jaguars claimed the D2 title on Saturday, defeating Overton in five sets. Grace Baumert set a school record with 42 kills in the victory to go along with...
News Channel Nebraska
BDS falls in D1 semifinals at state volleyball tournament
LINCOLN, NE — The BDS Eagles took the first set against the top-seeded Norfolk Catholic Knights Friday morning but couldn't grab another as they fell 3-1 in the Class D1 semifinals at the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. The first set was tightly contested with the teams tied at 15...
News Channel Nebraska
Ground Game & Clutch D Sends Knights to Semis
LINCOLN - A borderline unstoppable rushing attack and two late interceptions powered Norfolk Catholic past Lincoln Lutheran 62-42 in the Class C2 quarterfinals Friday night. The Knights rolled up 468 yards on the ground against the Warriors, led by Kanyon Talton (196 yds, 2 TDs) and Carter Janssen (114 yds, 1 TD). Trevin Sukup, Karter Kerkman and Brandon Kollars all contributed, as five different Catholic rushers scored.
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce takes down defending champs in C1 quarters
PIERCE - Class C1 #2 Pierce set the tone defensively early, and built an insurmountable lead as they advanced to their fourth straight state semi-final. The Blue Jays held off defending C1 state champs Columbus Lakeview 33-23 at home on Friday. Pierce held off a furious rally late, with the Vikings scoring all 23 of their points in the final 5:15 of the game.
News Channel Nebraska
BDS Eagles season ends in Class D2 quarterfinal playoffs
WOLBACH, NE — The BDS Eagles football team played its final game of the season Friday night, falling to the Central Valley Cougars 42-20 in the Class D2 quarterfinals of the NSAA football playoffs. BDS scored the first points of the game on the opening drive as Jaron Norder...
