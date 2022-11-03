Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Study shows patients are waiting an average of 26 days to be seen by a doctor
On average, patients are waiting 26 days for a scheduled appointment with a doctor. Dr. Marc Kahn, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine .explains why wait times are even longer in Las Vegas.
pvtimes.com
Wife of man hospitalized with brain hemorrhage seeks aid — here’s how to help
A local woman is looking to establish a GoFundMe page to help her ailing husband, who has been hospitalized at a Las Vegas medical facility since Aug. 23. Kristy Finnegan said her husband Jim, 52, was diagnosed with a condition known as Basal Ganglia Hemorrhage, which is the result of poorly controlled long-standing hypertension.
news3lv.com
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
8newsnow.com
Students, parents learn of CCSD’s magnet programs as district expands offerings
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some parents and students, it can be stressful picking the perfect school, and the right fit to help a child succeed. In Clark County, the district offers 42 magnet programs and some have been nationally recognized for student achievement. Eighth graders at Hyde Park...
Las Vegas pediatricians warn parents of rising RSV cases
Las Vegas doctors are warning parents of RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages.
Fox5 KVVU
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD. When the Clark County School District makes a purchase more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. Law enforcement officers from across the U.S. executed a coordinated...
federalnewsnetwork.com
Nurses at one Veterans Affairs facility win a double-digit pay increase
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Registered nurses working for the Veterans Health Administration in Las Vegas recently got a 12% raise. This after promising to hold a big rally. That got management to sit down with the Title 38 employees. For the details, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with Linda Ward-Smith, president of Local 1224 of the American Federation of Government Employees.
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
Clark County Clerk to reopen passport acceptance facility
After a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County Clerk is reopening its passport acceptance facility.
963kklz.com
Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves
The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Expert’s advice on how to adjust to the end of daylight …. Sunday morning marked the end of daylight saving time and although an hour has been added, an hour of daylight has been lost. For some, losing daylight can be a hard adjustment, especially for the first week that follows. Here are some tips to help you with the transition.
whatnowvegas.com
PopStroke Looks to Be Headed to Las Vegas
Town Square may be about to add another dining and entertainment brand to its already impressive lineup. Paperwork recently submitted to Clark County shows plans for a PopStroke location in Town Square (although no specific address is specified). PopStroke describes itself as “an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging...
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
luxury-houses.net
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
Officials: Increase in aircraft noise could be heard across southern Nevada
Nellis Air Force Base are warning Southern Nevadans of increased aircraft noise as they host Aviation Nation 2022.
As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge
Policy, politics and progressive commentary On October 12, 2022, the Nation celebrated President Biden’s historic decision to designate his administration’s first National Monument at Camp Hale, 20 miles north of Leadville, Colorado. Deep in the Rocky Mountains at 9,200 feet elevation, the new Continental Divide National Monument, CDNM, spanning more than 53,800 acres, respectfully recognizes our World War II veterans. […] The post As a national monument, Avi Kwa Ame would also be a local refuge appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
