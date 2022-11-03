Read full article on original website
Related
wutv29.com
Hundreds gather at Lee Zeldin rally in final days before gubernatorial election
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin was at a GOP rally in West Seneca Sunday morning on the last day of early voting, in front of hundreds of supporters. Zeldin was joined by his running mate, Alison Esposito, New York’s GOP chair and Republican...
wutv29.com
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
wutv29.com
Political science professor talks odds of NY staying blue post election
As the polls show the gap narrowing between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zelden, many are wondering if Hochul’s chances of making history as the first woman ever elected to that office are slowly slipping away. When asked if Kathy Hochul is in danger...
wutv29.com
Democratic leaders make final push to get voters out to the polls
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Local democrats are making their final push to get everyone out to vote. Tonight, Kathy Hochul supporters gathered at the Erie County Democratic Headquarters and then went door-to-door in neighborhoods to urge registered voters to head to the polls. These democratic leaders have been in Hochul's corner...
wutv29.com
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
Comments / 0