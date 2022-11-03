Read full article on original website
West Charlotte neighborhood deemed safe after suspect not found in barricade situation, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team responded to a barricaded situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood and a suspect is still at-large. In a update Sunday afternoon, CMPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. where a suspect barricaded inside the residence with a weapon.
Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
Authorities searching for missing 67-year-old Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are searching for a missing woman on Sunday night, officials said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dottie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
Armed suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lake Wylie: YCSO
An area highway was partially shut down Thursday following a police chase and arrest, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after woman killed in Catawba County crash
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was traveling north...
Man ‘under the influence’ accused of breaking into 4 Statesville homes, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing numerous charges after authorities said he broke into several homes in a Statesville neighborhood while he was “under the influence” Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the sheriff’s office received several calls around 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 about a […]
Taylorsville man charged with felony after posting a person’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the two vehicles collided around 6:40 Friday night on Asheville Highway near Cleveland Park.
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
Gastonia Police Lock Down Neighborhood After Armed Assailant Escapes On Foot
Last night a domestic dispute in Gastonia erupted into a hostage situation, a gun fight, and a neighborhood lockdown as police used helicopters, K9 units, and dozens of officers to search for an armed assailant late into the night. The incident began in a home off Pine Forest Drive, near...
Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274. Deputies had been following the car to arrest...
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident
NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
Chase involving 3 juveniles, 2 adults ends in crash; charges filed, Mooresville police say
Two adults and three juveniles were hurt after a chase that ended in a single-crash early Thursday morning, Mooresville police said. The adults were charged for the crimes. Officers with the Mooresville Police Department noticed people possibly breaking into cars in the Gateway Boulevard area. Five suspects drove off in...
Man accused of rape in Charlotte found less than a day after survivor called police, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: this story discusses a sexual assault.Reader discretion is advised. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said less than a day after a sexual assault survivor called for help, a man is now facing charges and in jail. Sgt. Allison Rooks with CMPD's Sexual Assault Unit shared...
Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
