ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hall Of Fame Punter Ray Guy Dead At 72

By Jason Hall
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlrH3_0ixjeDp000
Photo: Getty Images

Ray Guy , the first and only punter ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the position, has died at the age of 72 following a "lengthy illness" battle, his alma matter, the University of Southern Mississippi, announced in a news release shared on their website Thursday (November 3).

"The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness," the school wrote.

Guy, who is credited for coining the phrase "hang time" measuring how long a punt is airborne, was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders at No. 23 overall in the 1973 NFL Draft, becoming the first punter ever drafted in the first-round.

The Georgia native spent his entire career with the Raiders, winning three Super Bowls (XI, XV, XVIII) and being selected as a six-time first-team All-Pro (1973-78), two-time second-team All-Pro (1979-80) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (1973-78, 1980).

Guy was also selected to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade, 75th Anniversary All-Time and 100th Anniversary Teams.

Guy, a unanimous All-America at Southern Miss, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
AUBURN, NY
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts terrible referee decision

Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates

There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

WATCH: No. 23 Oregon State at Washington Postgame Press Conference

Oregon State and Washington battled on the football field in Seattle into the late hours of Friday night, and it was a 22-yard field goal by Husky kicker Peyton Henry that pushed the home team over the top, 24-21. After the score went final, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, inside linebacker...
CORVALLIS, OR
On3.com

Georgia kicker commit Peyton Woodring sets new state record

Georgia’s special teams future looks to be in capable hands if Friday night was any indication, with kicker commit Peyton Woodring setting a new Louisiana high school state record. Woodring, a three-star prospect from Lafayette, Louisiana’s Ascension Episcopal School, captured the new mark in the Bayou State with a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday

Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne Posts Video Before Alabama-LSU Game

Few college athletes - if any - have a larger social media following that gymnast Olivia Dunne. With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over six million followers on TikTok, she's no stranger to creating viral content. Before one of the biggest games of the college football season, she's ready to represent her school.
GEORGIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet L.A. Chargers Cameron Dicker’s Girlfriend, Annie Buerk

Los Angeles Chargers signed football kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad on November 3, 2022. He is set to handle place-kicking duties in Week 9. Dicker has had a whirlwind rookie season in the NFL with different teams, but he made the most of his few chances. But one supporter is always rooting for him, and she is Cameron Dicker’s girlfriend, Annie Buerk. There isn’t much information available regarding the footballer’s ladylove. So we reveal her full background in this Annie Buerk wiki.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

LSU fined $250K after students storm field following win against Alabama

Louisiana State University is facing a fine of $250,000 for the second time this football season. Fans stormed the field Saturday night following the No. 10 Tigers' 32-21 overtime win against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU fans similarly stormed the field in the team's win against Ole Miss, then ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, on Oct. 22, which also resulted in a $250,000 fine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Winthrop: Stream, broadcast info, Big Ten schedule

College basketball is back on Monday night and Penn State is opening its second season under the coaching of Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are home in the Bryce Jordan Center for the start of the new season as the hope of a long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament is as real as it has been in a long time. Penn State will host Winthrop to break in the new season. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and Winthrop is coming off a 20-win season. Penn State is 6-0 all-time against members of the Big South, but this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy