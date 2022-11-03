ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading. The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to $160 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.
CALIFORNIA STATE

