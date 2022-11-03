Read full article on original website
Related
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and […]
South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
KRGV
South Padre Island residents protesting renovations to Beach Access #10
South Padre Island residents are fighting to prevent what they say is the destruction of one of the last natural beach accesses. Residents say they hope to preserve Beach Access #10, which has not been developed and essentially remains untouched. On September 2022, the city approved plans to redevelop the...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Swarm of bees almost cancels RGV Birding Festival field trip location
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Birding Festival added a new tour site this year at the San Benito wetlands, but the new tour spot almost didn’t happen. The wetlands project has been years in the making and transformed the old sewer ponds into a wetland habitat near Arroyo Colorado.
KRGV
Residents voice concerns over delay in construction on Brownsville street
Those living on San Pedro Lane in Brownsville say they’re upset over the condition of their street. City crews began working on San Pedro Land and Elsa Avenue May 2022 to make utility repairs in the area. According to residents, crews suddenly stopped working in July, leaving the street...
utrgvrider.com
Commission approves final committee appointment
During Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved the appointment of Tomas Tijerina, a local attorney, to the Charter Review Committee, a motion made by District 3 Commissioner Roy De los Santos. The city charter currently allows the Brownsville Public Utilities Board to act as its own entity with...
KRGV
Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters
The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
sbnewspaper.com
SB student takes part in practicum
HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
Mother leaves children in car for an hour, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after leaving two young children in the car for an hour, police said. Guadalupe Hernandez-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday at the 4700 block of US Highway 77, on two counts of abandon/endanger child, according to Brownsville police. Officers responded to the location regarding a 1-year-old […]
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said. On Oct. […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally
WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
cbp.gov
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million Worth of Narcotics in Four Seizures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in four separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,448,249. “Our CBP officers used multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics and...
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
sbnewspaper.com
’Hounds set sights on Weslaco
After suffering their first loss of the season at the Battle of the Arroyo, the San Benito Greyhound Varsity Football Team reminded everyone just how overpowering they are when clicking on all cylinders. The Greyhounds got back to their winning ways with a dominant 36-7 shellacking of the 6-2 Los...
Comments / 0