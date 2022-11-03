ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
MERCEDES, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Swarm of bees almost cancels RGV Birding Festival field trip location

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Birding Festival added a new tour site this year at the San Benito wetlands, but the new tour spot almost didn’t happen. The wetlands project has been years in the making and transformed the old sewer ponds into a wetland habitat near Arroyo Colorado.
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Commission approves final committee appointment

During Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved the appointment of Tomas Tijerina, a local attorney, to the Charter Review Committee, a motion made by District 3 Commissioner Roy De los Santos. The city charter currently allows the Brownsville Public Utilities Board to act as its own entity with...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters

The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
utrgvrider.com

Child development center impacting Vaqueros

New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB student takes part in practicum

HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mother leaves children in car for an hour, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after leaving two young children in the car for an hour, police said. Guadalupe Hernandez-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday at the 4700 block of US Highway 77, on two counts of abandon/endanger child, according to Brownsville police. Officers responded to the location regarding a 1-year-old […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally

WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen

Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
HARLINGEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

’Hounds set sights on Weslaco

After suffering their first loss of the season at the Battle of the Arroyo, the San Benito Greyhound Varsity Football Team reminded everyone just how overpowering they are when clicking on all cylinders. The Greyhounds got back to their winning ways with a dominant 36-7 shellacking of the 6-2 Los...
SAN BENITO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy