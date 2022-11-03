ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Plan a Festive and Fun Thanksgiving at Disney Springs

The holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving – it’ll be here soon! Thanksgiving at Disney World usually means a trip to Disney Springs for many locals and visitors alike. Our quick guide to Thanksgiving at Disney Springs includes where to book your Thanksgiving dinner reservation, where to grab a special treat, and some tips on parking and when to visit.
Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando

Hodges Ward Elliott, a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, which is part of the Orlando market. The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott’s upscale Autograph Collection of luxury...
New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022

Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
Universal Studios Orlando Resort Will Close Multiple Rides

Universal Orlando Resort will be closing five different attractions in the Kids Zone section of the park in January, according to a recent statement from Universal. “Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrekand Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023)."
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
Rain is on the way to Central Florida, but enjoy the weekend first

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next several days. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
Water Lawns Only 1 Day a Week Beginning Nov. 6

Lawn-watering restrictions change Sunday, November 7. During Eastern Standard Time (November 6, 2022 -March 12, 2023) irrigation is limited to only one day per week on scheduled days:. Saturday: Residential addresses that end in an odd number or have no address. Sunday: Residential addresses that end in an even number.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL

A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
Vero Beach : Things To Do In Vero Beach , Florida

Vero Beach Florida is home to a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as water sports, hiking, biking, and more. The city has several popular beachfront communities that provide access to all of these activities. The beach area is located along the Atlantic Ocean, and it is also home to a wide variety of housing options. In addition to its sandy beaches, Vero Beach is home to an excellent museum of art, which is worth a visit. This museum features five galleries of fine art, as well as a beautiful sculpture garden.
Powerball: These stores have sold jackpot winning tickets in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The winning numbers for the record-setting $1.6B Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night. They are: 28 45 53 56 69 20. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is now the largest Powerball jackpot ever. While many people dreaming of hitting it big plan out which numbers they'll play, it seems like where you buy your tickets can also impact your chances.
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

