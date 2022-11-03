Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Voting site open in Jackson after slowed delay
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The voting poll in Jackson is back open after a slowed delay Tuesday morning due to big crowds. The poll is located in Jackson Town Hall in the 100 block of Main Street. A poll worker said they had technical difficulties, but everything is back up...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
WRDW-TV
Georgia gas prices drop, South Carolina prices rise this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have continued to drop, whereas South Carolina prices have increased, as shown in AAA’s Monday update. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price average is down to $3.12 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Monday, decreasing the price by 3 cents from last week.
WRDW-TV
LIVE: Latest Election Day updates from News 12
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Georgia and South Carolina voters make their choice in a historic election, News 12 is bringing you coverage throughout the day and night. Watch the live stream above, and keep checking back for the latest developments here. 4:15 p.m.: Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate...
WRDW-TV
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
WRDW-TV
Aiken High School Hornets capture state volleyball title
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken High School volleyball team returned to the Class 4A state title match, this time in hopes of hosting the winning hardware. North Myrtle Beach wasn’t going to give in willingly. The Hornets were pushed to a five set sprint after reeling in the first two 25-22, 25-22 and dropping the last 23-25, 27-29. The Hornets trailed 10-8 before the Chiefs couldn’t get a finger on back-to-back kills. Catch-up was easy, sealing the deal came in the form of senior Brianna Mahoney who got the Hornets within match-point territory.
