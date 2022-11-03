ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hall Of Fame Punter Ray Guy Dead At 72

By Jason Hall
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlrH3_0ixjVYvi00
Photo: Getty Images

Ray Guy , the first and only punter ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the position, has died at the age of 72 following a "lengthy illness" battle, his alma matter, the University of Southern Mississippi, announced in a news release shared on their website Thursday (November 3).

"The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness," the school wrote.

Guy, who is credited for coining the phrase "hang time" measuring how long a punt is airborne, was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders at No. 23 overall in the 1973 NFL Draft, becoming the first punter ever drafted in the first-round.

The Georgia native spent his entire career with the Raiders, winning three Super Bowls (XI, XV, XVIII) and being selected as a six-time first-team All-Pro (1973-78), two-time second-team All-Pro (1979-80) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (1973-78, 1980).

Guy was also selected to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade, 75th Anniversary All-Time and 100th Anniversary Teams.

Guy, a unanimous All-America at Southern Miss, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Winthrop: Stream, broadcast info, Big Ten schedule

College basketball is back on Monday night and Penn State is opening its second season under the coaching of Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are home in the Bryce Jordan Center for the start of the new season as the hope of a long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament is as real as it has been in a long time. Penn State will host Winthrop to break in the new season. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and Winthrop is coming off a 20-win season. Penn State is 6-0 all-time against members of the Big South, but this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
712
Followers
486
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy