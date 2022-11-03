ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home

Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.
OKLAHOMA STATE
seventeen.com

How Old is Too Old To Trick-or-Treat?

What better way to celebrate Halloween than trick-or-treating? You get to dress up in costumes inspired by your favorite television shows, gather with your closest friends, and hit your neighborhood to collect tons of free candy. You get to come up with the best Halloween captions for cute Instagram holiday dumps and viral TikTok challenges alongside the haunted decorations you pass on the way. It seems like the perfect way for teens to celebrate the spookiest day of the year, but like clockwork, many teens wonder how old is too old to go trick-or-treating each Halloween.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

Police: Man gave out candy that may have contained marijuana to trick-or-treaters in south suburbs

SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) --A man stood charged with child endangerment Tuesday after police said he gave out candy bags that may have once contained marijuana to trick-or-treaters.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the investigation in the southern suburbs is far from over.Police in South Chicago Heights don't believe any kids have ingested the gummies inside the suspicious packaging. But they believe there could be at least 20 bags that were handed out during trick-or-treating Monday night, and they are asking parents to take another look at their kids' candy.  Police said an alert parent and grandparent had...
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy