This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Mom Steals Several Buckets of Candy While Trick-or-Treating With Son, Then Blames Him When Caught
Every now and then, a trick-or-treater will come across a home where the owners decided to just do everyone a solid and leave their candy bowls out, fully stashed. Those homes are the best. Not only do they save trick-or-treaters some time on the clock, but they allow kids to pick out which candies they want.
Upworthy
Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home
Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.
After fentanyl found packaged in candy boxes, officials say check your kids’ trick or treat haul
Officials say there’s no need to cancel Halloween this year, even as fentanyl pills were found packaged in candy boxes at LAX earlier this month, but they advise parents to inspect their children’s candy after trick or treating. “We don’t expect anything to be in the candies, but...
seventeen.com
How Old is Too Old To Trick-or-Treat?
What better way to celebrate Halloween than trick-or-treating? You get to dress up in costumes inspired by your favorite television shows, gather with your closest friends, and hit your neighborhood to collect tons of free candy. You get to come up with the best Halloween captions for cute Instagram holiday dumps and viral TikTok challenges alongside the haunted decorations you pass on the way. It seems like the perfect way for teens to celebrate the spookiest day of the year, but like clockwork, many teens wonder how old is too old to go trick-or-treating each Halloween.
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness
Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
Police: Man gave out candy that may have contained marijuana to trick-or-treaters in south suburbs
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) --A man stood charged with child endangerment Tuesday after police said he gave out candy bags that may have once contained marijuana to trick-or-treaters.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the investigation in the southern suburbs is far from over.Police in South Chicago Heights don't believe any kids have ingested the gummies inside the suspicious packaging. But they believe there could be at least 20 bags that were handed out during trick-or-treating Monday night, and they are asking parents to take another look at their kids' candy. Police said an alert parent and grandparent had...
An Owl in Illinois Steals a Stick Pony & Flies Off – Locals Think It’s a Wicked Witch
It's a bird... it's a plane... its an owl with a hobby horse in its talons?. Current situation at my parents house.....the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl!!
Kid In Spooky Costume Does Sweetest Thing When Tiny Trick-or-Treater Is Too Scared of It
The dad was so thankful.
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
Police warn about candy look-a-like drugs, edibles ahead of Halloween
(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween. Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch […]
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
Spot a Wooly Worm Caterpillar In Indiana? Here is What Their Colors Mean for the Winter
Have you spotted a wooly worm recently? Did you know its colors can predict the type of winter we will have?. Before we had little computers in our pockets that could tell us the weather forecast humans used nature to predict the weather. AllThingsNature.Org has this to say about weather lore:
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Minnesota family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery
Wright County resident Katrina Frank and her family are mourning their beloved dog Jakey, who Frank alleges was harmed during an Amazon delivery at their home last month. According to Frank, Jakey – a Rottweiler – and the family's other dogs were outside their home near Buffalo on Oct. 16 when an unexpected Amazon delivery arrived.
