Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Making Quiet Preparations’ for a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Donald Trump MEGA.

The 2024 presidential election will be here before you know it, and one particular candidate is reportedly gearing up for another run. The news that Donald Trump is organizing another campaign will make half of the country weep and the other half rejoice — that’s how divisive he is as a leader.

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump’s team is “making quiet preparations” to announce his campaign just after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. If the Republicans win big next week, he’s hoping to ride that wave and “propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party’s nomination.” The results of midterm elections should also give both sides a read on how Americans are feeling about the political parties as they gear up for 2024.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also been subtly signaling that he’s looking toward a 2024 presidential run, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, believes the former president “will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat.” While AP’s sources note that Donald Trump “is eager to be back in the political game,” he certainly has a lot of legal issues on his plate.

He’s already been impeached twice (one for the history books), and he still has the Jan. 6 Select Committee subpoena to address, the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago issue, and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against him. Let’s just say there is a lot of material for any opponent— Democrat or Republican — to work with. Donald Trump, though, hates to lose, so a 2024 presidential campaign seems inevitable.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

White Witch
3d ago

Voting for people because they are in the party you support is potentially dangerous this time. Economics, gas prices, inflation, etc are important. But so is voting for the kind of America you want in your future. When you vote for people who: -ban books-create laws about what teachers can’t teach-create laws that criminalize medical decisions-describe the opposing party and leadership in violent words-advocate for Christian Nationalism-do not strongly condemn anti-semitism and racism -do not strongly condemn January 6 or any domestic terrorism performed by their own supporters-do believe the 2020 election was stolen, despite all verifiable facts, you may be voting for more than you bargained for. The bans and laws and the incitements, and the minimizing of powerful destructive currents, are just the beginnings of a disturbing movement. Remember, good guys don’t ban books.

Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

A twice impeached boy who would be King unleashed the Kraken of Hate and Division. The unmitigated Gaul of this malignant narcissist.....will it never end? Vote Blue for ALL The People.

90807
2d ago

if he dodges all the investigations and possible indictments, he will never be president again. he lost bigly. will happen again. he poisoned the country for his gain not for American people.

SheKnows

