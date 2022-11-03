ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United forced to settle for Europa League play-off despite win at Real Sociedad

By Simon Peach
 4 days ago

Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.

Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the La Liga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.

Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top the group on goal difference.

Erik ten Hag’s runners-up will now have to play an extra round in mid-February against a side dropping out of the Champions League, with Barcelona, Juventus and his former club Ajax among the potential opponents.

La Real progress straight to the last 16 on a night that was only 17 minutes old when Garnacho overtook George Best as United’s youngest non-English goalscorer in European competition with a lovely finish.

Cristiano Ronaldo provided a fine assist for the 18-year-old’s first senior goal and lifted narrowly over towards the end of a first half that ended with David de Gea producing an excellent double save.

But Ten Hag’s side were unable to build on that solid start, with defender Harry Maguire brought on as makeshift striker in a desperate – and ultimately fruitless – attempt to snatch the second goal they needed.

The road to May’s Europa League final in Budapest got harder with this result and United will find out their play-off opponents on Monday.

Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof came into the side at the Reale Arena, where the injury-hit hosts started brightly and Carlos Fernandez struck into the side-netting unaware he had strayed offside.

United settled after that scare and Ronaldo was soon getting under the skin of the locals, who whistled him as his penalty claim against Robin Le Normand was ignored by the officials.

The 37-year-old looked frustrated, but his mood improved in the 17th minute.

Bruno Fernandes headed on a long kick forwards by de Gea to Ronaldo, who sent a superbly weighted pass through for Garnacho to drive down the left and fire home the opener.

The 18-year-old’s first goal for United was ratified by the VAR after the latter checked Fernandes had not strayed offside.

Ex-Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino saw a shot blocked as Real tried to equalise, but United stood firm and looked more likely to score a second.

Garnacho slipped at just the wrong moment after some nifty footwork and Ronaldo looked shocked after missing a bigger chance in the 42nd minute.

The frontman forced a mistake from Jon Pacheco as he attempted to deal with a long pass, but the former Real Madrid star lifted over goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro and the crossbar from just inside the box. No offside was signalled.

Real were creating precious little, but de Gea was called into action just before the break.

The long-serving United goalkeeper produced a one-handed stop to deny Andoni Gorosabel’s dipping half-volley from 20 yards, then spread himself well to stop Pablo Marin turning in the rebound from a narrow angle.

The home side returned from the break reinvigorated but were struggling to seriously test de Gea, whose outfield teammates were starting to lose their way.

Ten Hag turned to Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay – the midfielder surprisingly replacing centre-back Victor Lindelof – but it did not have the desired effect.

Imanol Alguacil’s hosts were smartly slowing the game down and desperate United even brought centre-back Maguire on as an attacker.

Still the visitors toiled and Casemiro saw a shot saved in a 90th-minute melee that was eventually halted by a delayed offside flag.

Five minutes of stoppage time came and went as United won in Spain but lost the battle for top spot.

Which Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?

The Carabao Cup returns this week as the Premier League teams competing in Europe this season enter at the third-round stage.A packed schedule of fixtures sees seven all-Premier League ties, offering hope to those lower in the pyramid that they could go on a cup run.The pick of the ties is Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea, while Manchester United host Aston Villa on Thursday.Meanwhile, Newport County, Crawley Town, Stevenage and Gillingham are the fourth-tier sides hoping to advance to the fourth round.Here’s everything you need to know.Which Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?Wednesday 9 November, kick off 8pm...
Arnold Clark Cup to provide England ‘perfect preparation’ for World Cup

England will play Italy, South Korea and Belgium when they host a second Arnold Clark Cup in February.The European champions are set to face South Korea first at Stadium MK on February 16, then the Italians at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue three days later and Belgium at Ashton Gate another three days after that.The inaugural edition of the round-robin tournament in February this year saw England draw 1-1 with Canada at the Riverside Stadium and 0-0 with Spain at Carrow Road before securing the trophy with a 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux.The Lionesses, who conclude their 2022 fixtures with friendlies...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Christian Eriksen included in Denmark squad announcement and latest England news

The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.Brazil confirmed their squad on Monday with Tite including Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but leaving out Roberto Firmino. Australia have been the latest country to name their 26-player group, while Christian Eriksen has been included in Denmark’s preliminary squad. Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below: Read More When will England’s squad be announced for the World Cup 2022?Kalvin Phillips gives injury update ahead of England World Cup squad announcementWorld Cup 2022 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated
World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more...
Chris Hill hoping for happier return to London as England target World Cup final

Evergreen England prop Chris Hill is hoping for better luck from his second big trip to north London in 2022 but admits there was an unexpected bonus arising from the dejection of his first.The Huddersfield front rower was forced off with a calf injury in the first half of the Challenge Cup final against Wigan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May and his absence was sorely missed as the Giants went on to lose 16-14.The injury also forced him to sit out the next nine games but it meant he went into the World Cup on the back of...
Levi Davis missing - latest news: Fears grow for rugby player last seen on 29 October

Fears continue to grow for British rugby player Levi Davis, 24, who remains missing more than a week after disappearing in Barcelona, Spain.A former Bath winger originally from Birmingham, Mr Davis most recently turned out for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South but is also well known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor and E4’s Celebs Go Dating.He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on the evening of Saturday 29 October, having arrived in the city from Ibiza saying he was intending to meet up with a friend.Mr Davis is known to have suffered mental health issues in the past, telling The Mail on Sunday in an interview that he had suffered anxiety and depression over his sexuality but had been moved by the emotional support he had received from his Bath teammates.His old team has appealed for help in finding him on social media.
World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is now less than two weeks away, and football fans across the globe are getting ready for a unique winter tournament in Qatar.Much of the buildup to the competition has been dominated by off-field issues, with questions raised over the treatment of migrant workers who helped build many stadiums, and the safety of LGBTQ+ fans travelling to the Middle East.Ahead of the tournament kick-off on 20 November, here are some of the key things to know about this year’s World Cup.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

