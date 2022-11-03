The Cincinnati Bengals waited nine weeks to play their most complete game of the season in a 42-21 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium. This victory gets the Bengals to 5-4 and the bye week with the same record as the 2021 Super Bowl team through nine games. Cincinnati took control right from the opening kickoff on a stellar 90-yard drive capped off by a Joe Mixon rushing touchdown. The Bengals never looked back as Mixon had one of the best performances in franchise history with 211 yards from scrimmage and 5 total touchdowns. The emergence of solid offensive line play and an effective rushing attack couldn’t come at a better time for the Bengals. In the final eight weeks of the season, the Bengals have the second toughest schedule in the NFL and face a murders row of quarterbacks. The path to the postseason won’t be easy and begs the question, are the Bengals playoff contenders or pretenders?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO