ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMIL FM106.1

'The Voice' Alum Jake Worthington Shares Wedding Photos & Heartfelt Tribute

By Kelly Fisher
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZmgB_0ixjQaUp00
Photo: Getty Images

Jake Worthington is officially a married man!

Worthington tied the knot with his now-wife, Sophie Worthington , and the happy couple shared heartwarming photos on Instagram. The country artist wrote as he shared a stunning wedding photo by photographer Michaela Easley : “The greatest gift I’ll ever receive and have to hold is your heart, Mrs. Worthington. We done went and did the damn thing!”

Worthington shared a few other photos, calling his wife an angel , and Sophie shared a few gorgeous wedding day photos of her own , writing in her Instagram caption that she “can’t look without crying,” and saying in a sweet message to her husband: “thank you for stealing my heart and making it yours forever.”

Many fans may know Worthington from his successful run on the sixth season of the smash-hit NBC competition show The Voice , finishing runner up in 2014. He released three songs during the competitions and debuted his first EP in October 2015, which included the single “Just Keep Falling In Love.” The following year, Worthington dropped his follow-up single,“How Do You Honky Tonk,” and then shared his sophomore EP, Hell of a Highway , in 2017, per his bio . In May, he released the 8-track collection All Good Gifts .

Congrats to the Worthingtons!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WMIL FM106.1

Patrick Haggerty, Of 'The World’s 1st Openly Gay Country Band,' Dies At 78

Lavender Country, known as “the world’s first openly gay country band,” confirmed that bandmate Patrick Haggerty has died. He was 78. “This morning, we lost a great soul. RIP Patrick Haggerty,” Lavender Country captioned a photo on Instagram on Monday (October 31). “After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity. 💜💜💜”
The Guardian

Juanita Moore: the Oscar nominee who fought stereotypes and racism

“I went through a hell of a lot, you know? Being black and all. And beautiful!” Interviewed on the TV at the age of 92, Juanita Moore may have been laughing but she was telling a painful truth about her career in Hollywood. Despite being Oscar-nominated for a truly great performance in one of Hollywood’s most powerful melodramas, her career was a struggle: for recognition, for roles worthy of her talents, and her own fight for better opportunities for her Black peers in the entertainment industry.
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
5K+
Followers
853
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy