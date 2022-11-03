Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
FBI: Man who threatened NJ synagogues 'no longer' dangerous
NEWARK - FBI agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. Law enforcement authorities questioned the man, whose identity was not immediately...
fox7austin.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Secretary of State John Scott discusses voting integrity ahead of midterm election
This week’s Texas: The Issue Is focuses on the midterm election here in Texas. Since 2020, election officials have been under a microscope. FOX 4's Steven Dial sat down with Texas Secretary of State John Scott to talk about voter confidence and the early vote turnout ahead of this midterm election.
fox7austin.com
Texas Attorney General race: Ken Paxton faces Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza
AUSTIN, Texas - We are less than a month away from the midterm elections, and the Texas attorney general seat is in play. Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton is facing challenger Rochelle Garza in his run for reelection. According to the latest polls, Rochelle Garza is closer than any other Democrat...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: County judge races
AUSTIN, Texas - Several county judge seats are up for election in Central Texas. The county judge does not have to be a judge or have a legal background and presides over the commissioners court. County judges also have the ability to issue disaster declarations and enact emergency measures. Below...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas U.S. Representative races
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has 38 congressional districts and all are on the ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. Some races are looking to be competitive as Democrats look to keep control of the U.S. House, but projections by many pundits indicate that Republicans will most likely gain seats and get control.
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Interview with Texas Secretary of State John Scott
Since 2020, election officials have been under a microscope. FOX 4's Steven Dial sat down with Texas Secretary of State John Scott to talk about voter confidence and the early vote turnout ahead of this midterm election.
fox7austin.com
Glass-tile mosaic honoring Texas veterans unveiled in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A new, first-of-its-kind monument honoring Texas veterans past and present was unveiled in East Austin, just days before Veterans Day. The monument, designed by Texas artist Rose Toro and made possible by the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs, is a mosaic of glass tiles and took about a year to complete.
fox7austin.com
2022 Voter Guide: What you need to know before you vote this Election Day
AUSTIN, Texas - Texans are heading to the polls November 8 for the 2022 midterm election. In this year's midterm election, voters will elect statewide seats, including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and district-based congressional and legislative seats. FOX 7 Austin has put together a guide with everything you...
fox7austin.com
Abbott, O'Rourke campaign on last day of early voting
DRIFTWOOD, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are still on the campaign trail on the last day of early voting in Texas. Abbott kicked off a three-town campaign drive Friday morning at a Driftwood restaurant, where he predicted a big red victory not just in Texas but also on Capitol Hill.
fox7austin.com
Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill
FOREST HILL, Texas - A Sansom Park PD officer was shot during an active shooter training at Forest Hill school Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the Forest Hill Police Department was doing a training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School with Sansom Park PD and other individual officers from unidentified North Texas departments.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
fox7austin.com
Both parties make final push as Election Day approaches
AUSTIN, Texas - As Election Day approaches, the Texas Secretary of State says 5.4 million ballots have already been cast during early voting. Both Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent Democrat Beto O'Rourke are on the road. Leaders from both parties say it's not just the governor's race that's important - races up and down the ballot are important.
fox7austin.com
Texas Lieutenant Governor race again features Dan Patrick against Mike Collier
AUSTIN, Texas - The fight for the second-highest executive office in Texas government is a familiar one. Incumbent Republican Dan Patrick and Democrat challenger Mike Collier face off for the second time, in a repeat of the 2018 race for Lieutenant Governor. In that race, Patrick beat Collier earning 51.3%...
fox7austin.com
Dangerous weather potential for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK UPDATE:. The Storm Prediction Center has changed the severe weather risk for Central Texas. Most of the area has been downgraded to a LEVEL 2 severe weather day (Slight Risk). We will still be on the lookout for damaging winds and small hail, but...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
fox7austin.com
Severe storms possible tonight
The Storm Prediction Center now has most of Central Texas under a slight risk of severe weather. Zack Shields has a look at the timing and what we can expect in his full forecast.
Comments / 0