Lake Wylie, SC

Suspect in custody after police chase in Lake Wylie, sheriff’s office says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Part of Highway 49 on Charlotte Road in Lake Wylie shut down to a police chase Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation started with a vehicle pursuit of Melvin Ivey Jr., 49, who had active arrest warrants for petty larceny enhancement. An arrest with was made just before 4:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the person was believed to be alone in their car and was armed with a large knife. Negotiators from the sheriff’s office worked to resolve the issue.

A eyewitness at the Wendy’s near the scene told Channel 9 they saw a man believed to be the suspect in the parking lot with a knife.

Police went after Ivey Jr. on both foot and by vehicle pursuit.

Deputies worked to redirect traffic in the area. The Clover School District said in a statement that students will be arriving home late Thursday due to the chase.

(WATCH BELOW: Robbery suspect with ties to York County escapes from jail, sheriff says)

