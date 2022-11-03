ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting

DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

fox4news.com

No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported during the shooting along Carter Drive, near Skylark. Arlington police confirmed that an officer fired their service weapon during a traffic stop. No one was struck by the gunfire. The Texas Municipal Police...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

fox4news.com

Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX

