FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Store clerk shot during robbery attempt in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — A store clerk was shot during a robbery attempt in Mesquite on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pioneer Road. A witness told WFAA the incident happened at the Howdy's Express store.
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
Suspect detained after man injured in Downtown Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in Downtown Dallas Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside a convenience store near Griffin Street. According to...
No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported during the shooting along Carter Drive, near Skylark. Arlington police confirmed that an officer fired their service weapon during a traffic stop. No one was struck by the gunfire. The Texas Municipal Police...
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
Dallas Gas Station Clerks Come to Blows With Shoplifter, Immediately Regret It
This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting. Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
Police release name, photo of man wanted in a deadly Carrollton crash
- Carrollton police have released the name and picture of the fugitive they’ve been looking for since October 24th, the night a mother of eight was killed in a head-on crash. Aurora Canales was killed on impact and five of her kids
Police say woman died by suicide during Dallas SWAT stand-off
A woman is dead and a man is in a Dallas hospital following a SWAT standoff Wednesday. Police were called about gunshots at a Motel 6 on Market Center Boulevard. They were told a woman had shot a man inside one of the rooms.
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
