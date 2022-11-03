Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for sixth-ranked Alabama following its overtime loss to No. 10 LSU. With the loss, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to drop back-to-back road starts since John Parker Wilson in 2007. Young's fourth interception of the season extinguished a scoring opportunity on UA's opening possession of the game. The outing marked just the second time Young has completed less than 50 percent of his passes as the starter.
Alabama football's playoff hopes this season under Nick Saban were dealt a fatal blow Saturday night at LSU, a loss resulting in immediate questions for media members and former players alike questioning the Crimson Tide's dynasty and reign atop college football. It was the fourth time this season Alabama was involved in a game decided on the final and marked the Crimson Tide's second loss.
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Year 4 of the Nate Oats era will begin tomorrow with Alabama’s regular season opener. But Oats and his coaching staff have had more time to work with this team than in previous years thanks to 10 extra practices and three games for a summer foreign tour.
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
On Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s soccer team won the SEC Championship over Alabama. Below is the release from GamecocksOnline... The No. 13 and two-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (13-3-5) defeated the No. 3/No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (19-2-1) on Sunday to take the program’s third SEC Tournament Championship 1-0. The Gamecock’s handed the Tide their first SEC loss of the season.
Jealous, maybe? Alabama, coached by the unquestioned greatest coach of this era, was dropped five spots in this weeks Coaches Poll, falling from sixth to 11th. The Crimson Tide’s second loss of the year was penalized severely as Bama has lost two Southeastern Conference road losses, one to Tennessee by three points on the final play of the game and one to LSU by a point in overtime.
