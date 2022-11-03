Read full article on original website
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41.
“Dinosaur Adventure” coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can go back in time this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds by attending the “Dinosaur Adventure”. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 6th from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. inside the Exhibit Hall.
RHIT students, Children’s Museum collaborate to promote STEM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– School was in session on Saturday at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, as the museum hosted students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for “Engineering Design Day.”. The event was part of a class at RHIT. Students worked in groups to develop a prosthetic...
Local foster families celebrate ‘National Adoption Month’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With November marking National Adoption Month, officials in Terre Haute hosted a “National Adoption Day” kickoff event Saturday that celebrated local adoptive and foster families. Dozens gathered at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum for a breakfast, as well as remarks from local officials...
Ivy Tech hosts high schoolers to plan for their futures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local high school freshmen and sophomores spent the day thinking about what they’d like to do after high school. About 250 Vigo County ninth and tenth graders visited Ivy Tech Friday. They explored the campus and learned about the academic programs available. The goal was to get the students to start thinking about their plans early on. Ivy Tech says this was also an opportunity to show what their college and the community have to offer in hopes of retaining talent locally.
Linton, Sullivan fans describe their storied rivalry
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A bitter rivalry made its way to the sectional championship on Friday. Linton and Sullivan squared off at Sullivan High School where the winner would earn a sectional title. Previously, Linton was in a lower division than Sullivan and was bumped up this year. Longtime...
