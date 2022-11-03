Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Help Support Broome County CHOW With Food-A-Bago This Weekend
The steady traffic of vehicles stopping by our 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW was very encouraging on Thursday, November 3rd, our 4th day of the food drive. And for that, we thank you. To be able to help a person or a family in need at this...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Food Rescue Continues to Serve Community
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and local volunteers are making sure no family goes unfed. Every Saturday, Binghamton Food Rescue sets up outside of the NOMA Community Center. Volunteers offer a range of food, from fresh produce to canned goods. Much of the food comes from local restaurants,...
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Little Blue Foot
November 6th – Meet Little Blue Foot! Little Blue Foot is an 13 week-old male kitten. He is a sweet kitten who loves to be held and get his belly rubbed. Little Blue Foot has a lot of energy since he is a kitten and still growing. If you’re interested in Little Blue Foot, you […]
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community
There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
NewsChannel 36
New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
Latest numbers, November 4th
The number of COVID-related hopitalizations in Broome County has increased by 7 since yesterday.
Broome County Road Closure
According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, South Street, a road in the Town of Barker, will be closed to all traffic starting on November 7th at 7 a.m.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
ithaca.com
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott
On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]
Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0