Broome County, NY

Binghamton Food Rescue Continues to Serve Community

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and local volunteers are making sure no family goes unfed. Every Saturday, Binghamton Food Rescue sets up outside of the NOMA Community Center. Volunteers offer a range of food, from fresh produce to canned goods. Much of the food comes from local restaurants,...
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Little Blue Foot

November 6th – Meet Little Blue Foot! Little Blue Foot is an 13 week-old male kitten. He is a sweet kitten who loves to be held and get his belly rubbed. Little Blue Foot has a lot of energy since he is a kitten and still growing. If you’re interested in Little Blue Foot, you […]
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community

There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott

On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]

Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
