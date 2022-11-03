It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.

