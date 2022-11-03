Lake Ozonia in the Town of Hopkinton. My family built the place back in 1970, and it was a great source of joy for the entire clan for many, many years. The dock faces the summer sunsets and the winter is spectacularly cold and isolated. I currently live in Brewerton NY. Far too close to the massive Micron facility to be built in the Town of Clay, a facility that will destroy 1200 acres of undeveloped land, create unbelievable issues with traffic and pollution, and based on what I am hearing, drive many nearby residents and long time taxpayers out of the area. Consequently, in a few more years, I may be residing at Lake Ozonia year round to escape this environmental disaster in waiting.

HOPKINTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO