wwnytv.com
Volunteers aim to beautify Watertown one tree at a time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two piles of mulch, 40 trees, and a whole lot of volunteers. On Saturday, Watertown held it’s 21st annual fall tree planting event. This year’s target for beautification? Pleasant Street. “The goal of a project such as this is to help make neighborhoods...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Salvation Army hosts annual pancake breakfast
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For those with an empty stomach and a charitable spirit, Watertown’s Salvation Army was the place to stop by on Sunday. Throughout the morning and afternoon, the Salvation Army hosted it’s annual pancake breakfast. For a small price, guests were treated to all-you-can-eat...
wwnytv.com
Barbara N. Phillips, 85, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara N. Phillips, 85, of Watertown passed away Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home. Barbara was born in Chazy June 19, 1937, daughter of Herman and Jane Bosley Neverett. She was an honor graduate from St. John’s Academy, Plattsburgh in 1955. In 1959 she received her B. S. degree with a major in Nurse-Teacher Education from SUNY Teacher’s College, Plattsburgh. She did graduate work at Bridgewater (MA) State College for Teachers, SUNY Potsdam, and SUNY Plattsburgh. Barbara received Permanent Certification as a public school teacher of Biology and General Science from NYS Education Dept. in 1979.
wwnytv.com
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something special with recorded temperatures in the uppers 70′s. In Watertown, people flocked to Thompson Park for some fun in the sun, and in the case of Richard Jones:...
wwnytv.com
Holiday Book Swap coming up November 15
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold its Holiday Book Swap this month. Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The book swap will take place on...
wwnytv.com
John L. Morris, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John L. Morris, 75, Watertown, passed away Friday November 4th, 2022 in Watertown surrounded by his family. The funeral will be 4 pm Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 2 pm – 4 pm before the funeral.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence Michael Dance, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This missive is to note the passing of my youngest brother, Lawrence Michael Dancer, former honored Sergeant of the U.S Army, friend, and loving father. He has joined his elder brother James, father, Kenneth Sr., and mother, Ann, all of Watertown, NY, beyond the veil.
wwnytv.com
Gene L. Love, 87, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gene L. Love, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held on Tuesday (November 8, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A duplex apartment building on Academy Street in Watertown was the scene of a fire Sunday morning. Watertown fire officials say they were called to 935 Academy Street just before 11 AM and found the downstairs apartment filled with smoke. Crews were able to contain...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Riot in Ogdensburg, 1871
For two days, the mob’s threat of violence, and violence itself, was so intense that the mayor deputized nearly 100 men to restore law and order. The rioters were incensed by the contentious content of a traveling speaker who rented the city’s Lyceum Hall for two nights, and in their view freedom of speech was voided by the speaker’s dissection of Catholicism. Circulars were distributed which described the lectures’ inevitable anti-Catholic theme.
wwnytv.com
Red & Black captured on ornament
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black semipro football team has had a storied history that dates back to 1896. Thelma Hamilton recognizes the importance of that history and has included the team in her collection commemorating landmarks and history of Watertown. Hamilton also loves popcorn and...
informnny.com
Ticket sales open for DPAO’s Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Watertown
WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Ticket sales are now open for the upcoming performance by Ornament, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, for the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s holiday show in December. The show is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in...
wwnytv.com
Children’s Home offers help after adoption
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County wants you to know that it’s National Adoption Awareness Month and they’re ready to help families who’ve adopted. Preventative services manager Melissa Shova and family engagement specialist Allison Arquitt talked about the Children’s Home’s Family...
informnny.com
Nov. 8: Chicken and Biscuit Dinner at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Watertown
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church will host a dine-in or take-out chicken and biscuit dinner. The dinner will be $10 per person and will include: chicken, biscuits, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and cabbage salad. The dinner will be on Tuesday, November 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m....
Crows are harassing people in Watertown, City encourages them to report sightings
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not every day that you see crows harassing people unless you’re living in Bodega bay, the town of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” The City of Watertown has dealt with a crow overpopulation for years as a large number of crows typically flock to the city during the fall and winter […]
wwnytv.com
Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, 69, a resident of 1215 River Road, Norwood, will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Burial will follow the services in Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mr. LaPoint passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side.
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Lake Ozonia/Hopkinton
Lake Ozonia in the Town of Hopkinton. My family built the place back in 1970, and it was a great source of joy for the entire clan for many, many years. The dock faces the summer sunsets and the winter is spectacularly cold and isolated. I currently live in Brewerton NY. Far too close to the massive Micron facility to be built in the Town of Clay, a facility that will destroy 1200 acres of undeveloped land, create unbelievable issues with traffic and pollution, and based on what I am hearing, drive many nearby residents and long time taxpayers out of the area. Consequently, in a few more years, I may be residing at Lake Ozonia year round to escape this environmental disaster in waiting.
wwnytv.com
Joyce A. Thesier, 91, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joyce A. Thesier, 91, longtime resident of Carthage, died Thursday evening, November 3, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Joyce was born August 4,1931 in Carthage, the daughter of the late James and Georgia (Barnes) Dobson. At age 9, her father died, and her mom later was married to Jerome Shaw. She was a 1948 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Paul R. Thesier on October 18,1948 at St. James Church in Carthage. Paul, owner of Paul R. Thesier and Sons Paving died on September 17, 2009. Joyce at the age of 60, attended and graduated from JCC with a AAS degree in accounting. She opened her own business, J. A. Thesier, EA, and operated the business from her home, specializing in tax preparation.
wwnytv.com
Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, formerly of Norwood
LIVERPOOL, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, a resident Liverpool, NY, and formerly of Norwood, NY, will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Hennessy passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home with Richard and Jomarie at her side.
wwnytv.com
Funeral Service: Francis Adrian Taraska, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Francis Adrian Taraska, will be held on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY, with full Military Honors. Francis passed away on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by his...
