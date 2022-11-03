ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruling: Madison violated law in building assessment

A Dane county circuit court judge has ruled that the city of Madison violated state law when it assessed a property at 110 N. Livingston St., according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The city intends to appeal the ruling that stated it violated state law by assessing the property at full value while assessing other high-value multifamily commercial apartments significantly below market values.
UW wins innovation recognition

The University of Wisconsin–Madison announced that the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has designated UW–Madison as an Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University. The APLU awarded the university this designation based on the university’s “significant, sustainable, and campus-wide commitment to economic engagement.” The recognition highlights the university’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship; technology transfer, talent, and workforce development; and public service and community engagement.
