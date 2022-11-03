ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
tulsatoday.com

Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool

Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote

For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Joy Hofmeister Betrays Unborn Child: A Commentary

In a stunning betrayal of unborn children, gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has reversed the pro-life commitment she made when she entered public office. When Joy Hofmeister ran for election before, she promised to defend unborn children from abortion. Now that she’s switched her party from Republican to Democrat, she has abandoned her pro-life position and adopted a pro-abortion position. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Surplus Benefits Two Counties

When counties build positive relationships with each other, everyone benefits. That was made clear today at the Washington County Board of Commissioner's meeting when they approved an agreement to sell a 2006 16-foot Custom Wells Cargo Trailer with a 10K generator to Rogers County. Commissioners Mike Dunlap, in making a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Sample Ballots for Nov. 8 Election

Election Day is Nov. 8. And there is still time to look at a sample ballot to research, so you are not blind voting in the election. Osage County has two county commissioner races to vote on. The District One race is between Everett Piper and Thomas Trumbly. District Three’s...
KOCO

Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout

OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Public Schools Hears Reports on Variety of Items

At its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 7, agenda items concentrated on reports about how students are faring compared to other schools and on potential projects that would be covered under a bond issue if held next year. In view of the news that recently came out nationwide and...
DEWEY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy