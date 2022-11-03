ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Voice' Alum Jake Worthington Shares Wedding Photos & Heartfelt Tribute

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Jake Worthington is officially a married man!

Worthington tied the knot with his now-wife, Sophie Worthington, and the happy couple shared heartwarming photos on Instagram. The country artist wrote as he shared a stunning wedding photo by photographer Michaela Easley: “The greatest gift I’ll ever receive and have to hold is your heart, Mrs. Worthington. We done went and did the damn thing!”

Worthington shared a few other photos, calling his wife an angel, and Sophie shared a few gorgeous wedding day photos of her own, writing in her Instagram caption that she “can’t look without crying,” and saying in a sweet message to her husband: “thank you for stealing my heart and making it yours forever.”

Many fans may know Worthington from his successful run on the sixth season of the smash-hit NBC competition show The Voice, finishing runner up in 2014. He released three songs during the competitions and debuted his first EP in October 2015, which included the single “Just Keep Falling In Love.” The following year, Worthington dropped his follow-up single,“How Do You Honky Tonk,” and then shared his sophomore EP, Hell of a Highway, in 2017, per his bio. In May, he released the 8-track collection All Good Gifts.

Congrats to the Worthingtons!

