Court says Eversource can move proposed East Boston substation
The entire neighborhood and its elected officials spoke out against this, the climate and safety concerns are legitimate, and Logan was proven to be a more viable site. And yet here we are. I have no faith in pretty much any board or commission in this city or state to...
Two sought for beating, robbery outside Haymarket convenience store
Boston Police report they are looking for two guys they say beat and robbed two people taking out the trash from a Hanover Street market shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a man and a woman taking out the trash to a dumpster in the rear of Adam's Convenience, 149 Hanover St., were violently attacked by the two:
Three people shot on Rosa Street in Hyde Park; that's six people shot across city within a half hour
Three people were shot at Rosa Street and River Street in Hyde Park around 9:45 p.m. Police found one victim at the scene; a relative drove two others to a local trauma center. The shooting was near Ross Playground, which has become a center of gunfire over the past couple...
For first time in centuries, native Americans use traditional fire technique to create canoe along the harbor, then paddle it into the water
For the past week, members of the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes gathered daily at the Little Mystic Boat Ramp in Charlestown to burn a large pine log, then carve it out to create a mishoon or traditional canoe. Wraithe was there when they put the canoe into the water for...
Ukrainian bakery opens in Brighton
Sisters Ilona and Irina Znakharchuk this week opened Solodko Boston, a Ukrainian bakery and patisserie, at 38 Brooks St. in Brighton, where the Boston Crust pizza place used to be. Ilona started the business in 2019 while a sophomore at Boston College, according to the shop's Indiegogo page:. After visiting...
As the sagas foretold, Vikings return to the Charles
Teddy Kokoros spotted some Vikings rowing up the Charles near the Arsenal Street Bridge on the Brighton/Watertown line this afternoon - perhaps on their way to reclaim their ancient lands along the Charles in Weston.
Back Bay 'supper club' gets OK for table bottle service after promising it's not turning into a nightclub
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday approved plans by HuE, in the Copley Square Hotel at Exeter Street and Huntington Avenue in the Back Bay, to let tables order bottle service after promising it's not going to try to recreate its predecessor, the Storyville nightclub. The restaurant, which swears it caters...
