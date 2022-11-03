ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
universalhub.com

Court says Eversource can move proposed East Boston substation

The entire neighborhood and its elected officials spoke out against this, the climate and safety concerns are legitimate, and Logan was proven to be a more viable site. And yet here we are. I have no faith in pretty much any board or commission in this city or state to...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two sought for beating, robbery outside Haymarket convenience store

Boston Police report they are looking for two guys they say beat and robbed two people taking out the trash from a Hanover Street market shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a man and a woman taking out the trash to a dumpster in the rear of Adam's Convenience, 149 Hanover St., were violently attacked by the two:
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Ukrainian bakery opens in Brighton

Sisters Ilona and Irina Znakharchuk this week opened Solodko Boston, a Ukrainian bakery and patisserie, at 38 Brooks St. in Brighton, where the Boston Crust pizza place used to be. Ilona started the business in 2019 while a sophomore at Boston College, according to the shop's Indiegogo page:. After visiting...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

As the sagas foretold, Vikings return to the Charles

Teddy Kokoros spotted some Vikings rowing up the Charles near the Arsenal Street Bridge on the Brighton/Watertown line this afternoon - perhaps on their way to reclaim their ancient lands along the Charles in Weston.
WESTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy