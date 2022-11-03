ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

247Sports

Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: No. 23 Oregon State at Washington Postgame Press Conference

Oregon State and Washington battled on the football field in Seattle into the late hours of Friday night, and it was a 22-yard field goal by Husky kicker Peyton Henry that pushed the home team over the top, 24-21. After the score went final, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, inside linebacker...
CORVALLIS, OR
uclabruins.com

UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled

CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oregon Coast Journey

Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
TOLEDO, OR
klcc.org

Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Are the homeless in Eugene voting?

EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section

The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment

Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races

Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
LINN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine

ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck

Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Work continues on Eugene’s newest park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision

Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
BENTON COUNTY, OR

