FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boostDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS officeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Beware: Denver has more rats than people could ever imagineMark StarDenver, CO
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
kezi.com
Are the homeless in Eugene voting?
EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
klcc.org
Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment
Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
Lebanon-Express
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races
Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
kezi.com
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
hh-today.com
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
kezi.com
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
