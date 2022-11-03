Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Tower Grove Park Pavilions
These over 150-year-old Victorian-aged pavilions were once called “summer houses,” and were places to take shade while walking around the park. Inspired by English pleasure gardens, the park’s founder Henry Shaw envisioned Tower Grove as a place for all classes to mingle. The pavilions are themed, each...
Atlas Obscura
Saint Joseph the Woodworker Shrine
Four miles from Valley Falls, Kansas, atop an isolated hill in the middle sits a beautiful Wooden Steeple that once adorned a Catholic Church over 60 miles away in the town of Wamego. Mounted on a concrete block visually in the distance, the church is strikingly beautiful with copper-colored, steel...
Atlas Obscura
Travel Town Museum
Established in 1952, Travel Town is a free open-air museum and park, tucked obscurely on the far east side of Los Angeles’ Griffith Park. It primarily concerns itself with American rail transportation from the 1880s to the 1930s. On the surface, it is a quaint dated moment in time,...
Atlas Obscura
Destin Fish Museum
It stands to reason that the Florida panhandle town of Destin – self-dubbed “The World’s Luckiest Fishing Village” since the 1960s – is also home to a Gulf Coast museum dedicated to fishing. While largely unknown and not appearing on state maps until well into...
