WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 10? Vote now.
Week 10 of the high school football campaign was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama
NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
NOLA.com
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here
No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
WWL-TV
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
WDSU
New Orleans EMS uses unique lifesaving technique for 100th time Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman shot on Bourbon Street Sunday morning while she was still in the street. They say this is a rare ability for EMS services across the country and saves lives. Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave her...
Hubig's Pies are back
Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NOLA.com
He learned to swim so his grandfather would let him go fishing. Now this Rummel junior is a metro champion.
Calix Hammett learned to swim when he was 5-years-old so that his grandfather would let him go on a boat with him to go fishing. Now, the Rummel junior can do more than simply stay afloat. Hammett won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was named the outstanding boys swimmer at the New Orleans metro swimming championships Sunday at Franco’s Health Club & Spa in Mandeville.
myneworleans.com
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in New Orleans this year? This post covers Christmas New Orleans 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in New Orleans, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Willie or Willie? Cast your vote in this Louisiana mayor’s race
Willie or Willie for Mayor in Folsom, Louisiana.
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
NOLA.com
Power to the People: Could New Orleans take control of its power utility?
Editor's Note: This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. A modified version of this story appeared in Gambit's Nov. 8 print edition. Two decades ago, people in Winter Park, Florida, were fed up with their...
NOLA.com
Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
