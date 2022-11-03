ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
large hail in Large hail in 70 - 80 degree plus weather....I feel like they've gone beyond not trying anymore and have moved towards, "Betcha at least a few are gullible to get scared by this"

fox7austin.com

Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

AMBER ALERT issued for San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Fox 44) — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Dangerous weather potential for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK UPDATE:. The Storm Prediction Center has changed the severe weather risk for Central Texas. Most of the area has been downgraded to a LEVEL 2 severe weather day (Slight Risk). We will still be on the lookout for damaging winds and small hail, but...
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

High winds, hail and heavy rain hit the Austin area, causing flight delays

High winds are passing through much of the Austin area Friday night, with the possibility of damaging hail and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says Travis and Williamson counties could see wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, along with hail and an isolated chance of tornadoes, between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS says areas northeast of Austin and Georgetown face the highest risk for severe winds and possible tornadoes. As a result of the storm, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded departing and arriving flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but that order was lifted shortly before 9:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
AUSTIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
MySanAntonio

9 unique bars in San Antonio worth running up a tab at

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you’re looking to have cocktails among a stunning setting, a glass of wine inside a swanky speakeasy or craft beers on a stool at a quintessential dive bar, San Antonio has your back. There’s no shortage of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

