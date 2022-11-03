Dr. Contessa Shades & Dr. Heavenly’s Marriage + Defends Toya Bush-Harris’ Real Estate Moves

Dr. Jackie Walters was asked why she didn’t check on Toya Bush-Harris. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris doesn’t always feel supported by the rest of the group. In fact, the current season has been a tough one for her. She’s expressed displeasure about the cheating rumors. In fact, she’s also denied that she had an affair with one of her neighbors. While she believes that Quad Webb is responsible for the rumor making its way to the other women, Quad denied this. And she accused Anila Sajja of bringing the rumor to her attention. Regardless, Toya thinks the rumor was just meant to be used as a planned attack on her for Season 9. So these days Toya doesn’t feel like she’ll be able to be in a good space with either anytime soon.

