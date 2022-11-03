Dr. Contessa Shades & Dr. Heavenly’s Marriage + Defends Toya Bush-Harris’ Real Estate Moves

Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
Dr. Jackie Walters Denies Holding a Grudge Against Toya Bush-Harris
Dr. Jackie Walters was asked why she didn’t check on Toya Bush-Harris. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris doesn’t always feel supported by the rest of the group. In fact, the current season has been a tough one for her. She’s expressed displeasure about the cheating rumors. In fact, she’s also denied that she had an affair with one of her neighbors. While she believes that Quad Webb is responsible for the rumor making its way to the other women, Quad denied this. And she accused Anila Sajja of bringing the rumor to her attention. Regardless, Toya thinks the rumor was just meant to be used as a planned attack on her for Season 9. So these days Toya doesn’t feel like she’ll be able to be in a good space with either anytime soon.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Eugene Harris Slams Quad Webb + Quad Claps Back
Dr. Eugene Harris and Toya Bush-Harris aren’t happy with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” stars Quad Webb and Toya Bush-Harris are not in a good space. In fact, they have been clashing quite a bit during the current season. Quad thought that Toya was behind the contractor rumors. Turns out, Dr. Simone Whitmore was the person who brought the woman to the group. And Quad has denied sleeping with her married contractor. She also took a lie detector test to prove her innocence at the reunion. However, Toya and Andy Cohen both went on to say that while the results were in Quad’s favor, lie detector tests aren’t even admissible in court.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Eugene Calls Quad Miserable + Tempers Flare
On the recent episode of “Married to Medicine,” Eugene still doesn’t think that Kiran understands his perspective about the shady Halloween costume incident that left him and Toya offended. Interestingly enough, Curtis thinks the situation just makes Eugene look hypocritical. And he reminds Eugene that he offended him when he joked about the affair he had behind Jackie’s back.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Recap: Ashley Blindsides Candiace + Makes Messy Accusations About Chris
On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” the relationships within the group continue to evolve. Despite years of bad blood, Candiace opens her heart to a clean slate with Ashley. She even has Ashley come over to her house to catch up amid news of her split from Michael. And Wendy decides to have a “burn session” so she can get in a better space with Gizelle and Robyn.
urbanbellemag.com
Is Wendy Osefo Being Iced Out of RHOP Amid Her Feud with Robyn Dixon?
Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo haven’t moved on from last season’s drama. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon used to be on great terms and they were actually building a friendship during Wendy’s rookie season. They bonded over their young songs and their children enjoyed playing together. Both were also on the same page after Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels had an altercation that quickly became the biggest controversy to ever occur on the show. Robyn and Wendy both chose to support Candiace. Interestingly enough, what caused the friendship to go left was the beginning of Wendy’s tension with Gizelle Bryant. Gizelle had some questions about Wendy’s decision to get some work done. And she questioned if Wendy made changes because of cheating rumors regarding Eddie Osefo.
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH Recap: Stormi Tries to Bring Peace to the Group + Kimmi Speaks About Health Scare
On tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” Stormi manages to bring all of the ladies together for a peaceful event of sorts. All of the ladies, including Destiny and LaTisha, show up in an effort to finally resolve their tension. Despite Stormi’s best efforts, not much is squashed...
urbanbellemag.com
Romeo Miller is Returning to ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ After a Controversial Departure?
Romeo Miller’s fallout with Angela Simmons was a hot topic on GUHH. “Growing Up Hip Hop” OG Romeo Miller started the show with Angela Simmons. However, their friendship soured before he made the choice to depart the show. At the time, other cast members had strong opinions about their friendship. And Angela started to have questions about the friendship because she noticed that Romeo was communicating with her a lot less than usual. But when it got to the point that Angela noticed that he stopped responding to her calls and text messages, she became very frustrated. She vented to her siblings Vanessa Simmons and Jojo Simmons. Interestingly enough, Romeo confided in Vanessa about his issues with Angela.
Comments / 0