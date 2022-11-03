Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket
Hall's cross-party endorsement is reminiscent of former state Sen. Vernon Jones's dalliance with the right. The post Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket appeared first on NewsOne.
fox5atlanta.com
Thousands of Ga. voters finding out their eligibility is challenged
Tens of thousands of people across Georgia have shown up to vote, only to learn that their ballot may not count. That's because poll workers told them that someone challenged their eligibility to vote.
Hear detail about Georgia official that stood out to legal analyst
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen weighs in on the video, newly obtained by CNN, that shows a former Georgia Republican Coffee County official escorting two operatives, hired by an attorney for former president Donald Trump, into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was illegally breached.
Economy is top issue for voters in high-stakes Georgia races: "I think most people vote with their pocket"
Polling shows the economy is the top issue for registered voters in Georgia, where 66% say the condition of the country is on the wrong track. Only 19% believe it is headed in the right direction, according to a recent University of Georgia poll. "You know, when it's all said...
wgxa.tv
Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race
MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
WJCL
Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm
Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
News4Jax.com
‘It starts at the top:’ Georgia’s top elections official says governor candidates will accept midterm results
ATLANTA – Georgia will be under the microscope for the midterms after being the center of attention during the 2020 presidential election. That contest was marked with controversy as many, including former president Donald Trump, claimed the election was stolen. There are several tight tickets coming Tuesday, including the...
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
Atlanta Magazine
Fact-checking Georgia’s election season mudslinging
‘Tis the season for political candidates and operatives to drag their opponents’ names through the mud by way of campaign mailers, TV ads, and in-person attacks. As Georgia nears the November 8 election, voters are inundated with persistent and sometimes even false claims about the folks vying to be their leaders in government, so Atlanta magazine fact-checked some of the most prominent midterm election season assertions. Take a look:
WXIA 11 Alive
Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Georgia Governor and Senate poll | Warnock and Kemp keeping leads
The newest poll was conducted for 11Alive by SurveyUSA between Oct. 29-Nov. 2 among 1,171 likely November Georgia voters.
In Georgia, Kemp and Abrams underscore why governors matter
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams have competed before. Since then, the pandemic, the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the 2020 election have made governors even more visible.
Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”?
In 2020, the stickers handed out at polling places across Georgia began showing signs of anxiety—relatable, for sure. Previously a cheery illustration of a peach beneath the phrase “I’m a Georgia voter,” the item acquired another sentence, in shoutier lettering: I SECURED MY VOTE! The update was introduced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following a period of heightened attention to how Americans vote. The post Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WJCL
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stops by Coastal Georgia, talks priorities if elected
STATESBORO, Ga. — The most recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Georgia's incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, with a 7% lead over Stacey Abrams, but that's not discouraging the democratic candidate. Abrams stopped by Savannah and Statesboro on Friday in the hopes of securing more support. "We can win...
Georgia wraps up early voting with more than 2.5 million ballots cast, shatters midterm records
ATLANTA — On the last day of early voting, Georgians shattered yet another record. The state saw record-breaking early turnout with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the advance voting period, according to the Secretary of State's Office. On Friday alone, 231,063 people voted to help surpass the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day -- breaking a state midterm election record. This number includes the 216,067 mail-in ballots the state has received so far.
Sand Hills Express
Transcript: Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Face the Nation”
▶ Watch Video: Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats “cannot let up until this election is over”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to President Biden and former mayor of Atlanta, that aired Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Here’s what you should know about three major seats of power in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgians have been inundated with stories, ads, and debates about the governor, secretary of state, and Senate races. But this midterm has several down ballot races that are just as important; with key issues tied to each one. Here’s a list of candidates, concerns, and stances as...
Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — One candidate in Georgia’s Senate contest warns that “spiritual warfare” has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a “warrior for God.” But it isn’t the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.
Clayton News Daily
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones
ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
