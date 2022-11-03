MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO