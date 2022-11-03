ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
wgxa.tv

Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race

MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
WJCL

Georgia and South Carolina Live Election Results: 2022 Midterm

Above file video: Early voting breaks records in Georgia. Many top seats in both Georgia and South Carolina are up for grabs in the 2022 midterm election. In addition to the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock -- which has garnered national attention -- Stacey Abrams will face off for the second time against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor's seat.
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
Atlanta Magazine

Fact-checking Georgia’s election season mudslinging

‘Tis the season for political candidates and operatives to drag their opponents’ names through the mud by way of campaign mailers, TV ads, and in-person attacks. As Georgia nears the November 8 election, voters are inundated with persistent and sometimes even false claims about the folks vying to be their leaders in government, so Atlanta magazine fact-checked some of the most prominent midterm election season assertions. Take a look:
WXIA 11 Alive

Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
Atlanta Magazine

Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”?

In 2020, the stickers handed out at polling places across Georgia began showing signs of anxiety—relatable, for sure. Previously a cheery illustration of a peach beneath the phrase “I’m a Georgia voter,” the item acquired another sentence, in shoutier lettering: I SECURED MY VOTE! The update was introduced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following a period of heightened attention to how Americans vote. The post Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
11Alive

Georgia wraps up early voting with more than 2.5 million ballots cast, shatters midterm records

ATLANTA — On the last day of early voting, Georgians shattered yet another record. The state saw record-breaking early turnout with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the advance voting period, according to the Secretary of State's Office. On Friday alone, 231,063 people voted to help surpass the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day -- breaking a state midterm election record. This number includes the 216,067 mail-in ballots the state has received so far.
Sand Hills Express

Transcript: Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats “cannot let up until this election is over”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to President Biden and former mayor of Atlanta, that aired Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
Clayton News Daily

Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones

ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
