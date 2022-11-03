ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHmIs_0ixj3jeU00

PIX Now 07:32

SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.

The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

Both victims are Sonoma County residents in their early 30s and each was shot at least two times. Both were in critical but stable condition and expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation determined the victims were shot following an altercation on Quigg Drive, and detectives identified Santa Rosa residents Marcell Battiest, 28, and Valerie Saenz, 25, as the suspects in the shooting. Detectives believe Saenz knew at least one of the victims and arranged a meeting on the night of October 28. Police said during the meeting, Battiest pulled out a gun and shot the victims several times, and both Battiest and Saenz fled before officers arrived.

Officers found a handgun at the crime scene which is being tested to see if it was used in the shooting. The purpose of the meeting and why it escalated to an altercation and a shooting were still under investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa police officers contacted both Battiest and Saenz during a traffic stop on Steele Lane and Coffey Lane in Santa Rosa. Both suspects were detained and taken to police headquarters while officers served a search warrant at Battiest's home on the 1900 block of Terry Road.

After finding additional evidence, both Battiest and Saenz were arrested on attempted murder charges and booked into the Sonoma County jail. Battiest is currently pending trial in Sonoma County for a 2021 armed robbery arrest in Santa Rosa. He is now being held on $2.5 million bail while Saenz is being held on $1 million bail. She also faces accessory to attempted murder charges.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to murder charge against DUI suspect

SANTA ROSA -- The alleged driver of a vehicle that careened into a tree Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a passenger, was being held on DUI and murder charges.The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at approximately 3:47 p.m. on Geyserville Ave south of Zanzi Lane. Officers were dispatched to the scene and discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, ejecting an occupant. Two other occupants in the vehicle had fled the scene on foot. The ejected passenger had major injuries and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP, Sonoma Sheriff and Cloverdale police searched the area for the missing suspects. Two males were soon located walking on Asti Road and Dutcher Creek Road. Investigators  confirmed that the two males were the missing driver and passenger from the crash.The alleged driver was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony DUI, murder -- based on multiple prior DUI convictions, felony hit and run, gross vehicular manslaughter and resisting arrest charges.The identity of the crash victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.  The identity of the suspect was not released.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt

MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

Two Remain Hospitalized After Shooting in Santa Rosa

Two people are still hospitalized in critical condition six days after a double shooting in Santa Rosa. Both victims were shot Friday night, after an argument turned violent on Quigg Drive. Police who came to the aid of the first reported victim found the second one nearby. A maximum $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. The Santa Rosa Police Department plans to release more details about the shooting either today or tomorrow.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma Police arrest suspects in separate hit-and-run crashes

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Petaluma have arrested two suspects in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred earlier this week. On Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., a Petaluma Police Department officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a parked vehicle and then left the scene. Officers obtained information about the suspect vehicle, […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA announces several charges for man who beat Visitacion Valley senior to death

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney's office announced Friday morning that it filed several charges against a man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old Visitacion Valley man to death. Charles Short, 32, faces 14 felony charges plus several aggravating allegations including: murder, elder abuse, mayhem, assault, battery, second degree robbery, false imprisonment and preventing or dissuading witness by force of threat.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Nov. 1 at a 7-11 on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Store Employee Pistol Whipped During Armed Robbery

A violent armed robbery and assault was caught on camera in San Francisco’s Mission District. The incident happened Thursday night at a convenience store near Mission and 26th streets. According to store employees, a light-colored sedan pulled up outside the business. The driver stayed inside the car while three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicular manslaughter charges filed in deadly SF Sunset District pedestrian collision

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District.  He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy