Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
WBBJ
Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson. On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign. 2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support. “Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle...
WBBJ
Union to host workshop centered on handling grief
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting an upcoming workshop designed to help those dealing with grief. A professional grief therapy workshop will be held at Union University on November 17 and November 18. A leading expert in trauma and loss, Dr. Robert A. Neimeyer will be conducting...
WBBJ
November children’s programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the kids to enjoy this November. Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. This month’s dates include November 7, 14, 21 & 28 and November 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29. Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace.
WBBJ
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Volunteers work to help the ‘wild cats’ of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local residents are volunteering to help some community fur babies. Wild cats, also known as feral cats, have gathered in colonies throughout the Hub City for awhile now, mostly in the older neighborhoods. A local organization called Trap, Neuter, and Release, or TNR, is pairing...
Flu forces McNairy County Schools to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McNairy County Schools in West Tennessee were closed because of a rising number of flu cases affecting children and support staff. For students and staff in the McNairy County School District, classes were canceled Friday. Greg Martin, the district’s director of schools, tells WREG a recent rise in flu cases is to […]
WBBJ
88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
lakelandcurrents.com
Lakeland Holiday Market Is Right Around The Corner
Mark your calendars now for some local holiday shopping at the Lakeland Holiday Market! November 13th from 2:00-6:00 you will want to be at the IH Clubhouse, located at 4523 Canada Rd. for this fun annual event. Monies raised from this year’s event are earmarked for the Angel Tree.
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
Lexington Progress
Work Underway to Save Lexington Money
The Lexington Utilities Department has started a project at the filter plant that will have long-term benefits for the city. If you have ever noticed water being pumped from the two retention ponds in front of the L.T. “Pie” Hay Filter Plant and wondered what was going on?
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
WBBJ
Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton
Services for Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton, age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, 9:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The family will receive...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WBBJ
Freed-Hardeman University to hold homecoming activities next week
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University will host its homecoming activities next week. Kicking off Sunday, November 6, the week will feature a variety of events for students, staff, families and alumni to enjoy. Events include the annual “ALUMination Day,” featured guest speaker Dr. Ethan Kellum, the annual Legacy Student...
newsleaderonline.com
50th Wedding Anniversary
The family of Dwayne and Karen Pierce are hosting a reception for their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 6th at The Colonial Tea Room in Huntingdon. They invite any family and friends to come that afternoon anytime between 1:00 and 3:00. The honor of your presence is the only gift they would want to receive.
WBBJ
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan, age 35, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. Bubba was born April 2, 1987 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Kimery and Linda Ann Logan. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Moscow area. He was employed as Softee Products and in the construction business, but his passion in life was tattooing. Bubba was a talented tattoo artist who loved drawing and art. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his children, and joking around making people laugh.
Dresden Enterprise
Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat
Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams. Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a...
WBBJ
Ward Elwyn Smith
Ward Elwyn Smith, age 79, a resident of Stanton, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Memorial Service for Mr. Smith was held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Stanton Baptist Church in Stanton, TN, with Bro. Ed Miller officiating. Ward was born on...
WBBJ
Jim Albert Webb
Jim Albert Webb was born on November 19, 1936 at his home in Covington, TN to the late Albert Wooten and Lorene Carver Webb. He departed this life in the early morning hours of October 29, 2022 in his daughter’s home with her by his side. Jim was the fourth child born to the Webb family out of twelve. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Laura, Bill, Mary Francis, Annie Ruth, Martha Jean, Vickie (Squeaky), Bob, and most recently, Joe, who passed away just a little over 24 hours before Jim.
Comments / 0