Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan, age 35, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. Bubba was born April 2, 1987 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Kimery and Linda Ann Logan. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Moscow area. He was employed as Softee Products and in the construction business, but his passion in life was tattooing. Bubba was a talented tattoo artist who loved drawing and art. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his children, and joking around making people laugh.

MOSCOW, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO