Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Terry Bradshaw Made Troubling Remark On Sunday Morning
Terry Bradshaw is coming off a tough battle with cancer, so the legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster should be given some kindness when he makes an odd remark or two on the air on Sundays. The Pittsburgh Steelers great would like to have one back on Sunday, though. When talking...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
TMZ.com
Alvin Kamara Violently Punched Man In Vegas Hotel, Video Shows
Alvin Kamara reared back and punched a man repeatedly during a violent altercation inside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. But, sources connected with Kamara say the video doesn't tell the full story, claiming the alleged victim became violent first.
Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks
It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines. "I don’t...
Nick Saban reveals message to Brian Kelly before taking LSU job
It was major news when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the LSU job. After all, historically speaking, Notre Dame is a job you never leave willingly once you get it. However, the Tigers were still able to poach him. Now, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has revealed the message he gave to Kelly before taking the job.
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Ravens vs. Saints staff picks: Who will win Monday’s Week 9 game in New Orleans?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Monday night’s Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-3) and New Orleans Saints (3-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 17, Saints 16: This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New ...
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
NFL Analysis Network
Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?
2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime college football expert has updated his top six rankings following a wild Week 10 in the college football world. Herbstreit's new rankings feature a couple of new faces near the top of the poll. Here's his latest...
WWL-TV
Saints injury report: no Ingram or Lattimore, status for Monday murky
NEW ORLEANS — As the Saints appear to possibly be getting healthier, a couple of star players are still on the mend ahead of Monday night's contest. Running back Mark Ingram (knee) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed Friday's practice, continuing a string of absences for the pair. Linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) was also absent, putting his status for Monday in doubt.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Pete Thamel reveals latest on Auburn head coach search, names top contenders
After firing Bryan Harsin early in the week, Auburn is onto a coaching search and doing so with a new athletic director in John Cohen. On College GameDay on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel gave a look at what the coaching search could look like for the Tigers. “Expect...
College Football Insider Names "Wildcard" For Nebraska Job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman named a '"wildcard" candidate for the job:. Texas Longhorns special assistant Gary Patterson. "How confident would...
