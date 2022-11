Consider the coffee bean. It’s small, insignificant, one of hundreds sacrificially ground for our morning brew. But behind it is a complicated web of relationships that spans the globe, bridging tropical farmers with consumers nearly everywhere. And just what this relationship is — who’s involved, how they’re treated and what its effects are on the environment — is the focus of Three Americas, Inc., which, along with its partner organization, the Community Agroecology Network (CAN), operates a coffee stand at the Aptos farmers market on Saturdays.

APTOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO