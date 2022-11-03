Read full article on original website
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41.
Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities calls for community donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities has begun to collect donations for its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser from now until Nov 10. As the community continues to face an increase in food costs, as well as general inflation, many residents in the Wabash Valley are in need of help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will host the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
“Dinosaur Adventure” coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can go back in time this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds by attending the “Dinosaur Adventure”. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 6th from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. inside the Exhibit Hall.
RHIT students, Children’s Museum collaborate to promote STEM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– School was in session on Saturday at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, as the museum hosted students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for “Engineering Design Day.”. The event was part of a class at RHIT. Students worked in groups to develop a prosthetic...
Controversy regarding the library in Shelburn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan County Public Library Board held a meeting to discuss a recent feasibility study conducted on its libraries. The libraries mentioned in the study include Sullivan, Carlilse, Dugger, Merom, Shelburn and Farmersburg. This meeting drew a very large crown to the Sullivan Civic...
Local foster families celebrate ‘National Adoption Month’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With November marking National Adoption Month, officials in Terre Haute hosted a “National Adoption Day” kickoff event Saturday that celebrated local adoptive and foster families. Dozens gathered at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum for a breakfast, as well as remarks from local officials...
