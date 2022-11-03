Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Gubernatorial candidates try and close the gap before Election Day
Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and republican nominee Lee Zeldin made their final rounds across New York State, both looking to votes needed to take office. Sunday, Hochul spoke at a church in Brooklyn, thanking her supporters and pleading them to take the pools by storm on Election Day. “Are you...
13 WHAM
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
13 WHAM
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
13 WHAM
Missing man from Parma found safe
Parma, N.Y. — UPDATE: Jason Keable has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office if looking for help in locating a missing person. Jason Keable is 39 years old, 5'6", 200 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen leaving his residence...
13 WHAM
Take 5 top-prize ticket sold in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced one top-price winning ticket was sold at the Convenient Market & Deli on Long Pong Road. The ticket was for the November 4 Take 5 evening drawing and is worth $22,040. The winner's identity has not been announced. TAKE 5 numbers...
Comments / 0