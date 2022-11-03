Noon Deadline Friday To RSVP For Tuesday’s Pullman Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon With PUW Executive Director Tony Bean

Read full article on original website
Next Week’s Hasan Minhaj Show At WSU Postponed To The Spring Due To “Unforeseen Circumstances”
Comedian Hasan Minhaj will not be playing next weekend’s Fall Family Weekend at Washington State University. The Minhaj performance has been postponed to April 1st during the Spring Family Weekend at WSU. Officials at Beasley Coliseum say the postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. Tickets for the November 11th show are good for the spring performance.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, November 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17127 Code Enforcement. Incident Address: 600 9TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:51:31. tree on this property poss needs to be taken down. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17128 Traffic Hazard. Incident Address:...
Continued Federal Suspension Of Work Permits Involving “Wetlands” Causes US95 Safety Improvements South Of Moscow To Run Behind Schedule
Delays on the long-planned for safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11th. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
Flood Warning Issued For Paradise Creek In Moscow
A Flood Warning has been issued for Paradise Creek in Moscow. The National Weather Service expects the creek to crest in minor flood stage tonight at 9.6 feet. You can view the creek level here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=paci1.
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Wind Gusts Friday Night Into Saturday Morning Could Reach 60 MPH
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Palouse. The watch runs from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. The winds are expected to be sustained around 30 MPH with possible gusts up to 60 MPH.
Clarkston, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Idaho football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/5/2022)
The Eastern Washington Eagles (2-6, 1-4) visit the Idaho Vandals (5-3, 4-1) in a Week 10 Big Sky Conference college football game on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Eastern Washington vs. Idaho...
Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest
An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
