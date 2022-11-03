Read full article on original website
Bubbly Marlaysia is looking for an upbeat family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
WSET
Hill City Handmade Offers Unique Items at Holiday Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Hill City Handmade Holiday Market is happening soon! There will be numerous vendors at the City Armory on Saturday, November 12. Emily got to learn about the unique items you can buy for those on your Christmas list!
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
wallstreetwindow.com
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina
A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
Augusta Free Press
Get ‘a little extra love’ when visiting wineries this winter with a few magic words
Nearly 40 wineries in Virginia are offering an extra pour of holiday wines, slushies, sangrias and cocktails through New Year’s Day to help hostesses make selections to share at gatherings with family and friends. The wine promotion titled “Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour” gives those attending wineries the chance...
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
sancerresatsunset.com
Great Falls Park in Virginia
Fifteen miles from Washington, D.C., the Potomac River gains speed and power as it cascades 76 feet down in less than a mile. At the same time, the River’s banks narrow from about 1,000 feet wide to less than 100 as the water rushes through Mather Gorge, named for the first director of the National Park Service. The simultaneous dropping and thinning as the River flows over jagged rocks creates a dramatic section of falls and rapids.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
Vinton Business of the Week—Pretty Paws Dog & Cat Grooming, LLC
Jennifer and Pretty Paws are the best! Jennifer has been grooming my toy poodles for 11 years and I would never choose anyone else to do so! It’s way past time that she is getting this much deserved recognition! Vinton is beyond fortunate to have her as a business owner!
WSET
Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
chathamstartribune.com
Power Co-Op targets solar facility for Pittsylvania County
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is planning four new solar projects in Virginia — one of them in Pittsylvania County. They announced the moves as part of their long-term green energy strategy. ODEC is planning a 2.8 megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County that would provide power for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
Franklin News Post
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career
Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
