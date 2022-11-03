ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina

A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
Great Falls Park in Virginia

Fifteen miles from Washington, D.C., the Potomac River gains speed and power as it cascades 76 feet down in less than a mile. At the same time, the River’s banks narrow from about 1,000 feet wide to less than 100 as the water rushes through Mather Gorge, named for the first director of the National Park Service. The simultaneous dropping and thinning as the River flows over jagged rocks creates a dramatic section of falls and rapids.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest

Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
Power Co-Op targets solar facility for Pittsylvania County

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is planning four new solar projects in Virginia — one of them in Pittsylvania County. They announced the moves as part of their long-term green energy strategy. ODEC is planning a 2.8 megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County that would provide power for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative...
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career

Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
