'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ. Christian Bale said everyone in...
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones will star with Theo James in the Netflix series "The Gentlemen," based on the Guy Ritchie film.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Guy Ritchie Set For Red Sea Award; Danny Dyer To Lead New Thriller; Park Circus Appoints New CEO; SkyShowtime Announces Content Slate; Nicolai Korsgaard Sales Director At Trustnordisk — Global Briefs
Guy Ritchie To Receive Honorary Award At Red Sea Film FestivalGuy Ritchie is to receive an Honorary Award at this year’s Red Sea Film Festival. During the Festival (Dec 1—10), Ritchie will also take part in an ‘In Conversation’ event where he will talk through his cinematic career. Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the RedSeaIFF, said: “Guy Ritchie is a pioneering director and unique storyteller. Over the last 20 years, he has created a huge variety of unforgettable characters featuring original and intricate plots on the big screen. We are delighted to honor his extraordinary talents at the Festival and...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
TVOvermind
Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
‘Andor’ Season 2 Sets Filming Start Date, Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals
Andor, the Star Wars prequel starring Diego Luna, has already set the start of filming for its second season and creator Tony Gilroy has revealed the date. Earlier this year, Gilroy confirmed that the second season of Andor would start shooting in November. Eager fans had been anxious to find out when that would be and Gilroy recently told Collider in an interview that the Disney+ series would start shooting “the Monday before Thanksgiving,” which is November 21. The show was planned out as a two-season adventure with the second season leading up to the events in Rogue One: A Star Wars...
disneydining.com
Sabatoge, Robin Williams, and Disney- How the Studio Tried to Keep Williams to Itself
Once upon a time, Robin Williams took on two very dissimilar roles and really upset the House of Mouse. The beloved actor first signed on to play the role of a rapping bat named Batty in FernGully:The Last Rainforest. The film’s message about environmentalism inspired Williams, and he agreed despite the stigma at the time of live-action actors doing voice work for animation.
Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Reveals The Surprising Way He Found Out About Henry Cavill And Viola Davis' Appearances
Aldis Hodge, who played Hawkman in Black Adam, shared the surprising way he learned that Henry Cavill and Viola Davis were appearing in the DC movie.
‘Like winning the lottery!’ – Kíla Lord Cassidy on starring in The Wonder, the stunning film she’s too young to see
Thirteen-year-old Kíla Lord Cassidy is perched on a sofa. It’s a few hours until the UK premiere of an extraordinary film, The Wonder, in which she co-stars with Florence Pugh. Dressed up for the red carpet, Kíla is pretty as a picture in a pink lace dress smothered with embroidered flowers, her long hair blow-dried into waves and sparkly glitter ballet shoes on her feet. The trouble for the 13-year-old is that she’s too young to legally watch her own film. “It’s a 15,” she says, grinning ear to ear. “I’m not allowed.” The plan is to slope off with her dad and little brother after the red carpet, as the rest of the cast walk into the cinema.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale Boss On Season 5 Finale, Plans For June’s Conclusion & ‘The Testaments’
SPOILER ALERT: The story below reveals major plot points from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 finale. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wrapped up its fifth season tonight and while a lot has changed for June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), the season ends in ways similar to how it began. When viewers first meet June, she is torn apart from her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and the life they shared with their daughter Hannah— a scene that’s imitated in the Season 5 finale. June and her daughter Nichole board a train for an unknown future in Hawaii as Luke is arrested by the authorities. His...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
Fourth Bridget Jones's Diary movie in the works, says writer Helen Fielding
Helen Fielding is sketching out a fourth chapter in the Bridget Jones's Diary cinematic saga. The novelist and screenwriter revealed in a new interview that she's currently prepping another entry in the romantic comedy series starring Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope...
